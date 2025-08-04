PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Michael Kim betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Michael Kim of the United States chips onto the fifth green during the third round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on August 02, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

    Michael Kim will tee off at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee, from Aug. 7-10 for the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship. This marks Kim's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Kim at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    At the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    • This is Kim's first time competing in the FedEx St. Jude Championship in the past five years.
    • Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Kim's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT6266-68-69-76-14.200
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC74-72+4--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT3469-67-70-70-418.000
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC64-75-3--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT2667-71-67-68-1530.250
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT4268-71-67-73-118.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT5075-71-76-72+1413.050
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT4478-71-74-73+815.750
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT1671-69-68-67-548.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT5571-72-75-71+510.500

    Kim's recent performances

    • Kim has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 5-under.
    • Kim has an average of -0.175 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.151 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim has averaged 0.511 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee990.034-0.175
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green370.3560.569
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green450.166-0.035
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting890.0520.151
    Average Strokes Gained: Total440.6070.511

    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.034 (99th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.3 yards ranks 103rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim is sporting a 0.356 mark that ranks 37th on TOUR. He ranks 118th with a 65.41% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kim is delivering a 0.052 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 89th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 67th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.80, and he ranks 151st by breaking par 20.11% of the time.
    • Kim has accumulated 1,080 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 36th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

