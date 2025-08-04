Michael Kim betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship
Michael Kim of the United States chips onto the fifth green during the third round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on August 02, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)
Michael Kim will tee off at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee, from Aug. 7-10 for the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship. This marks Kim's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
Latest odds for Kim at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
At the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- This is Kim's first time competing in the FedEx St. Jude Championship in the past five years.
- Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Kim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T62
|66-68-69-76
|-1
|4.200
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T34
|69-67-70-70
|-4
|18.000
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|64-75
|-3
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T26
|67-71-67-68
|-15
|30.250
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T42
|68-71-67-73
|-1
|18.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T50
|75-71-76-72
|+14
|13.050
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T44
|78-71-74-73
|+8
|15.750
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T16
|71-69-68-67
|-5
|48.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T55
|71-72-75-71
|+5
|10.500
Kim's recent performances
- Kim has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 5-under.
- Kim has an average of -0.175 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.151 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has averaged 0.511 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|99
|0.034
|-0.175
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|37
|0.356
|0.569
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|45
|0.166
|-0.035
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|89
|0.052
|0.151
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|44
|0.607
|0.511
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.034 (99th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.3 yards ranks 103rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim is sporting a 0.356 mark that ranks 37th on TOUR. He ranks 118th with a 65.41% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kim is delivering a 0.052 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 89th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 67th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.80, and he ranks 151st by breaking par 20.11% of the time.
- Kim has accumulated 1,080 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 36th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
