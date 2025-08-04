Cam Davis betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship
Cam Davis of Australia plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 17, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Eakin Howard/Getty Images)
Cam Davis returns to TPC Southwind for the FedEx St. Jude Championship, set to tee off Aug. 7-10, 2025. Davis looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 40th at 3-under.
Latest odds for Davis at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Davis' recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T40
|70-69-71-67
|-3
|2023
|T6
|66-67-69-67
|-11
|2022
|T13
|67-71-67-66
|-9
|2021
|T31
|69-70-68-69
|-8
|2020
|T29
|64-65-72-73
|-10
At the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- In Davis' most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 40th after posting a score of 3-under.
- Davis' best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for sixth at 11-under.
- Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Davis' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T44
|68-68-69-71
|-4
|9.045
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T57
|71-73-68-71
|+3
|8.813
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T64
|74-73-82-73
|+22
|7.625
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|78-78
|+12
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|76-71
|+7
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T19
|66-74-70-72
|-2
|52.000
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T54
|69-69-70-72
|E
|9.750
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T60
|69-67-72-71
|-5
|4.700
Davis' recent performances
- Davis has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 2-under.
- Davis has an average of -0.744 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.063 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Davis has averaged -1.916 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Davis' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|157
|-0.395
|-0.744
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|132
|-0.164
|-0.453
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|127
|-0.088
|-0.782
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|100
|-0.018
|0.063
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|157
|-0.664
|-1.916
Davis' advanced stats and rankings
- Davis has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.395 (157th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.9 yards ranks 98th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Davis is sporting a -0.164 mark that ranks 132nd on TOUR. He ranks 160th with a 63.06% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Davis is delivering a -0.018 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 100th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 53rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.68, and he ranks 92nd by breaking par 21.76% of the time.
- Davis has accumulated 625 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 69th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Davis as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
