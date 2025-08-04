PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Cam Davis betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Cam Davis of Australia plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 17, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

Cam Davis of Australia plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 17, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

    Cam Davis returns to TPC Southwind for the FedEx St. Jude Championship, set to tee off Aug. 7-10, 2025. Davis looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 40th at 3-under.

    Latest odds for Davis at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Davis' recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T4070-69-71-67-3
    2023T666-67-69-67-11
    2022T1367-71-67-66-9
    2021T3169-70-68-69-8
    2020T2964-65-72-73-10

    At the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    • In Davis' most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 40th after posting a score of 3-under.
    • Davis' best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for sixth at 11-under.
    • Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Davis' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT4468-68-69-71-49.045
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC71-72+1--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC74-70E--
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT5771-73-68-71+38.813
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT6474-73-82-73+227.625
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC78-78+12--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC76-71+7--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT1966-74-70-72-252.000
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT5469-69-70-72E9.750
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT6069-67-72-71-54.700

    Davis' recent performances

    • Davis has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 2-under.
    • Davis has an average of -0.744 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.063 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Davis has averaged -1.916 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Davis' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee157-0.395-0.744
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green132-0.164-0.453
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green127-0.088-0.782
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting100-0.0180.063
    Average Strokes Gained: Total157-0.664-1.916

    Davis' advanced stats and rankings

    • Davis has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.395 (157th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.9 yards ranks 98th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Davis is sporting a -0.164 mark that ranks 132nd on TOUR. He ranks 160th with a 63.06% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Davis is delivering a -0.018 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 100th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 53rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.68, and he ranks 92nd by breaking par 21.76% of the time.
    • Davis has accumulated 625 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 69th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Davis as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Aug 4, 2025

    Purse breakdown: What are the payouts for FedEx St. Jude Championship?

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Aug 4, 2025

    Viktor Hovland betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Aug 4, 2025

    Jordan Spieth betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Wyndham Championship

    1

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -2

    -22

    1

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -2

    2

    Mac Meissner
    USA
    M. Meissner
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    -16

    2

    USA
    M. Meissner
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Mark Hubbard
    USA
    M. Hubbard
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -7

    -15

    T3

    USA
    M. Hubbard
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -7

    T3

    Alex Noren
    SWE
    A. Noren
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    -15

    T3

    SWE
    A. Noren
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T5

    Jackson Koivun
    USA
    J. Koivun
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    -14

    T5

    USA
    J. Koivun
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T5

    Chris Kirk
    USA
    C. Kirk
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -2

    -14

    T5

    USA
    C. Kirk
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW