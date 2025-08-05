Preview our Golfbet Insider's 'Perfect 30' lineup for FedExCup Playoffs

Perfect 30 presented by LocaliQ measures your performance based on a litany of predictions, and you are encouraged to understand the entirety of the scoring (found under “How to Play”) before finalizing your entry. When you’re working on it, my advice is to ignore your thirst for the beefiest of the bonus points attached to golfers unlikely to advance to the TOUR Championship in favor of decisions that rely on what was learned since the field for the Playoffs was reduced to 70 in 2023. Building from the ground up retains the possibilities to connect for big bonuses attached to golfers who reach East Lake Golf Club, so the objective is to give yourself as many calculated chances to get lucky with the golfers who are, mostly, likely to deliver. While there is a leaderboard to monitor your progress relative to all throughout the Playoffs, what matters most is where you rank at its conclusion.