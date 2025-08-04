PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Kurt Kitayama betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kurt Kitayama of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the third round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on August 02, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

    Kurt Kitayama returns to the FedEx St. Jude Championship, set to tee off at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee from Aug. 7-10, 2025. Kitayama looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 52nd at 2-under par.

    Latest odds for Kitayama at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Kitayama's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T5266-69-69-74-2
    2022MC70-69-1

    At the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    • In Kitayama's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2023, he finished tied for 52nd after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Kitayama's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT3167-66-72-68-725.000
    July 27, 20253M Open165-71-60-65-23500.000
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT568-67-66-67-1690.000
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT5170-68-68-72-106.333
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC71-68-1--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT2269-67-67-73-436.500
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC73-71+2--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT566-65-68-68-1784.375
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC61-75-8--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC71-78+5--

    Kitayama's recent performances

    • Kitayama has finished in the top five three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished first with a score of 23-under.
    • Kitayama has an average of 0.690 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.394 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kitayama has averaged 1.671 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kitayama's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee110.5110.690
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green350.3871.416
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green510.136-0.041
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting151-0.290-0.394
    Average Strokes Gained: Total290.7441.671

    Kitayama's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kitayama's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.511 ranks 11th on TOUR, while his average Driving Distance of 317.8 yards ranks eighth.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Kitayama sports a 0.387 mark that ranks 35th on TOUR. He ranks 48th with a 68.20% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kitayama has delivered a -0.290 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 151st on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 61st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.76.
    • Kitayama ranks fourth in Par Breakers, converting 25.48% of the time, and 61st in Bogey Avoidance at 15.13%.
    • He has accumulated 842 FedExCup Regular Season points, placing him 52nd in that category.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kitayama as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

