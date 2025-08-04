Kurt Kitayama betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship
Kurt Kitayama of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the third round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on August 02, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)
Kurt Kitayama returns to the FedEx St. Jude Championship, set to tee off at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee from Aug. 7-10, 2025. Kitayama looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 52nd at 2-under par.
Latest odds for Kitayama at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Kitayama's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T52
|66-69-69-74
|-2
|2022
|MC
|70-69
|-1
At the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- In Kitayama's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2023, he finished tied for 52nd after posting a score of 2-under.
- Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Kitayama's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T31
|67-66-72-68
|-7
|25.000
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|1
|65-71-60-65
|-23
|500.000
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T5
|68-67-66-67
|-16
|90.000
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T51
|70-68-68-72
|-10
|6.333
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T22
|69-67-67-73
|-4
|36.500
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T5
|66-65-68-68
|-17
|84.375
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|61-75
|-8
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-78
|+5
|--
Kitayama's recent performances
- Kitayama has finished in the top five three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished first with a score of 23-under.
- Kitayama has an average of 0.690 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.394 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kitayama has averaged 1.671 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kitayama's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|11
|0.511
|0.690
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|35
|0.387
|1.416
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|51
|0.136
|-0.041
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|151
|-0.290
|-0.394
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|29
|0.744
|1.671
Kitayama's advanced stats and rankings
- Kitayama's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.511 ranks 11th on TOUR, while his average Driving Distance of 317.8 yards ranks eighth.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Kitayama sports a 0.387 mark that ranks 35th on TOUR. He ranks 48th with a 68.20% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kitayama has delivered a -0.290 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 151st on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 61st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.76.
- Kitayama ranks fourth in Par Breakers, converting 25.48% of the time, and 61st in Bogey Avoidance at 15.13%.
- He has accumulated 842 FedExCup Regular Season points, placing him 52nd in that category.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kitayama as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
