PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Justin Rose betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Justin Rose of England tees off on the sixth hole during day four of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 20, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Justin Rose of England tees off on the sixth hole during day four of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 20, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

    Justin Rose returns to TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee, for the FedEx St. Jude Championship from Aug. 7-10, 2025. Rose looks to improve upon his T22 finish from last year's tournament where he shot 6-under.

    Latest odds for Rose at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Rose's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2266-66-71-71-6
    2023T2076-67-61-68-8
    2022MC71-75+6
    2020T2569-70-67-67-11

    At the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    • In Rose's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 22nd after posting a score of 6-under.
    • Rose's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished tied for 25th at 11-under.
    • Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Rose's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT1669-71-68-69-766.143
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish Open670-68-68-63-11100.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC77-77+14--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC68-71-1--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT4478-66-80-72+815.750
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC76-75+9--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipW/D70-77+7--
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT4267-72-68-72-516.500
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentP265-71-75-66-11500.000
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT4772-69-74-76+39.000

    Rose's recent performances

    • Rose has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished second with a score of 11-under.
    • Rose has an average of -0.438 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.517 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Rose has averaged 0.221 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Rose's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee141-0.253-0.438
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green940.060-0.043
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green125-0.0840.186
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting650.1600.517
    Average Strokes Gained: Total120-0.1170.221

    Rose's advanced stats and rankings

    • Rose has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.253 (141st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.8 yards ranks 119th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rose is sporting a 0.060 mark that ranks 94th on TOUR. He ranks 159th with a 63.41% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Rose is delivering a 0.160 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 65th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 48th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.67, and he ranks 48th by breaking par 22.71% of the time.
    • Rose has accumulated 1,220 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 25th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rose as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Aug 4, 2025

    One-liners: Get to know all 70 players who made 2025 FedExCup Playoffs

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Aug 4, 2025

    Purse breakdown: What are the payouts for FedEx St. Jude Championship?

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Aug 4, 2025

    J.J. Spaun betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Wyndham Championship

    1

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -2

    -22

    1

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -2

    2

    Mac Meissner
    USA
    M. Meissner
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    -16

    2

    USA
    M. Meissner
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Mark Hubbard
    USA
    M. Hubbard
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -7

    -15

    T3

    USA
    M. Hubbard
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -7

    T3

    Alex Noren
    SWE
    A. Noren
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    -15

    T3

    SWE
    A. Noren
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T5

    Jackson Koivun
    USA
    J. Koivun
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    -14

    T5

    USA
    J. Koivun
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T5

    Chris Kirk
    USA
    C. Kirk
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -2

    -14

    T5

    USA
    C. Kirk
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW