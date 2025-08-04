PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Viktor Hovland betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Viktor Hovland of Norway lines up a putt on the 17th green during Day Three of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 19, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Viktor Hovland of Norway lines up a putt on the 17th green during Day Three of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 19, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Viktor Hovland returns to the FedEx St. Jude Championship, set to tee off at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee from Aug. 7-10, 2025. Hovland looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for second at 15-under.

    Latest odds for Hovland at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Hovland's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T270-63-66-66-15
    2023T1372-64-65-69-10
    2022T2067-70-67-68-8
    2021T4368-67-65-77-7
    2020T1868-70-68-66-12

    At the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    • In Hovland's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for second after posting a score of 15-under.
    • Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Hovland's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT6373-69-73-73+47.500
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT1166-72-67-67-867.500
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipW/D66-75-63-6--
    June 15, 2025U.S. Open371-68-70-73+2350.000
    June 1, 2025the Memorial TournamentT2574-73-75-70+437.083
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT2869-71-72-71-137.000
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT5469-70-71-70E9.750
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT1369-68-68-69-1090.000
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT2171-69-73-73-250.000
    March 23, 2025Valspar Championship170-67-69-67-11500.000

    Hovland's recent performances

    • Hovland has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished first with a score of 11-under.
    • Hovland has an average of 0.227 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.100 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hovland has averaged 1.499 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hovland's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee800.1090.227
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green20.9660.896
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green140-0.1470.276
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting125-0.1140.100
    Average Strokes Gained: Total240.8141.499

    Hovland's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hovland's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.966 ranks second on TOUR this season.
    • His Greens in Regulation Percentage stands at 67.30%, ranking 70th on TOUR.
    • Hovland's average Driving Distance is 303.2 yards, placing him 89th on TOUR.
    • He has accumulated 1,210 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 26th on TOUR.
    • Hovland's Putts Per Round average of 29.09 ranks 106th on TOUR.
    • His Par Breakers percentage of 23.58% ranks 23rd on TOUR this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hovland as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Aug 4, 2025

    Daniel Berger betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Aug 4, 2025

    Tony Finau betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Aug 4, 2025

    Jordan Spieth betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Wyndham Championship

    1

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -2

    -22

    1

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -2

    2

    Mac Meissner
    USA
    M. Meissner
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    -16

    2

    USA
    M. Meissner
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Mark Hubbard
    USA
    M. Hubbard
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -7

    -15

    T3

    USA
    M. Hubbard
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -7

    T3

    Alex Noren
    SWE
    A. Noren
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    -15

    T3

    SWE
    A. Noren
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T5

    Jackson Koivun
    USA
    J. Koivun
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    -14

    T5

    USA
    J. Koivun
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T5

    Chris Kirk
    USA
    C. Kirk
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -2

    -14

    T5

    USA
    C. Kirk
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW