Viktor Hovland betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship
1 Min Read
Viktor Hovland of Norway lines up a putt on the 17th green during Day Three of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 19, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Viktor Hovland returns to the FedEx St. Jude Championship, set to tee off at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee from Aug. 7-10, 2025. Hovland looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for second at 15-under.
Latest odds for Hovland at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Hovland's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T2
|70-63-66-66
|-15
|2023
|T13
|72-64-65-69
|-10
|2022
|T20
|67-70-67-68
|-8
|2021
|T43
|68-67-65-77
|-7
|2020
|T18
|68-70-68-66
|-12
At the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- In Hovland's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for second after posting a score of 15-under.
- Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Hovland's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T63
|73-69-73-73
|+4
|7.500
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T11
|66-72-67-67
|-8
|67.500
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|W/D
|66-75-63
|-6
|--
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|3
|71-68-70-73
|+2
|350.000
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament
|T25
|74-73-75-70
|+4
|37.083
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T28
|69-71-72-71
|-1
|37.000
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T54
|69-70-71-70
|E
|9.750
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T13
|69-68-68-69
|-10
|90.000
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T21
|71-69-73-73
|-2
|50.000
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|1
|70-67-69-67
|-11
|500.000
Hovland's recent performances
- Hovland has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished first with a score of 11-under.
- Hovland has an average of 0.227 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.100 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hovland has averaged 1.499 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hovland's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|80
|0.109
|0.227
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|2
|0.966
|0.896
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|140
|-0.147
|0.276
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|125
|-0.114
|0.100
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|24
|0.814
|1.499
Hovland's advanced stats and rankings
- Hovland's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.966 ranks second on TOUR this season.
- His Greens in Regulation Percentage stands at 67.30%, ranking 70th on TOUR.
- Hovland's average Driving Distance is 303.2 yards, placing him 89th on TOUR.
- He has accumulated 1,210 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 26th on TOUR.
- Hovland's Putts Per Round average of 29.09 ranks 106th on TOUR.
- His Par Breakers percentage of 23.58% ranks 23rd on TOUR this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hovland as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.