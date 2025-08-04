Odds Outlook: Xander Schauffele trails favorite Scottie Scheffler at FedEx St. Jude Championship
Written by Mike Glasscott
Hotter than a summer’s night on Beale Street, world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler (+280) is the clear-cut favorite at FanDuel Sportsbook to begin FedExCup Playoffs at the FedEx St. Jude Championship outside Memphis, Tennessee.
Scheffler, the reigning FedExCup champion, won two majors and four events total since May 1, and he's on a heater of 11 consecutive top-10 paydays. Leading the TOUR in Strokes Gained: Total and Scoring Average, the field of 69 players (No. 2 Rory McIlroy did not enter) chasing him at TPC Southwind will have their hands full. Scheffler returns to the par 70, which is playing 7,288 yards, the longest in history, for the eighth time in his career. His best result was solo fourth in the 2024 edition.
Xander Schauffele (+1600), No. 3 in the world and No. 42 in the FedExCup rankings, is the second choice on the board. After a disjointed start to the season, which involved a rib injury, the Californian finally appears to be in sync with his game. Back-to-back, top-10 results in Scotland and Northern Ireland were his first two visits inside the top 10 since the Masters in early April, and he'll need to add to that momentum in Memphis this week to force his way into the top 30 at East Lake in two weeks. Considered one of the best through the bag in the world, Schauffele has struggled off the tee (111th) and with his traditionally dependable putter (132nd), losing strokes to the field in both categories. A runner-up last year, Schauffele closed with 63, his best round in 28 career loops, to finish two shots behind champion Hideki Matsuyama (+4500).
Justin Thomas (+2200), ranked fourth in the OWGR and fifth in the FedExCup standings, returns as one of the former winners on the track playing this week. Thomas won the inaugural World Golf Championships – FedEx St. Jude Invitational in August of 2020. The 2025 RBC Heritage winner also owns three runner-up finishes this season and ranks sixth in SG: Total. Making his sixth visit to TPC Southwind, he has achieved a T30 or better finish in all five paydays. With his ticket punched to the BMW Championship and East Lake, his only focus is on winning the event. A victory this week would be his first multiple-win season since 2019-2020.
Tommy Fleetwood (+2500), ranked ninth in the FedExCup standings and No. 15 in the OWGR, returns to the U.S. and will attempt to remove his name from the list of best players who have not won on the PGA TOUR. The Englishman owned a three-shot lead at the Travelers Championship before being caught and passed by Keegan Bradley (+4500) on the final green of regulation. A trip home earned T34 money in Scotland followed by T16 at Royal Portrush. TPC Southwind provides a tight, strategic tee-to-green layout that should favor his ball striking. Cashing solo third in 2023, he also earned solo fourth on debut in 2019.
Ludvig Åberg (+2800) flattened the learning curve by winning twice on TOUR in his first 16 months with a card, including the 2025 Genesis Invitational at Torrey Pines. Relying on his proficiency off the tee, he ranks 12th in SG: Off the Tee, and TPC Southwind is demanding with a peg in the ground. Ranking in the top 10 courses with the toughest fairways to hit, Åberg should be able to shine. Making his second appearance (T40, 2024), he should be more familiar with what it takes to score at TPC Southwind. Collecting T8 in Scotland and T23 at Royal Portrush in his last two outings, form is not an issue.
The trio of players residing at +3000 are heading in three different directions. Viktor Hovland (+3000), who contended in the U.S. Open before settling for third place, was forced to withdraw after three rounds, including a 63 on Saturday, at the Travelers Championship with a neck injury. The following week, the 2025 Valspar winner closed 67-67 for T11 at the Genesis Scottish Open. Signing for T63 at The Open Championship summed up the ups and downs of his season. Last year, he shared the runner-up money, and each of his subsequent finishes in a five-year run at TPC Southwind is better than the previous season.
Collin Morikawa (+3000), looking for a spark, is on his third caddie of 2025 but missed the weekend in both events across the pond. Making his sixth start at TPC Southwind, he owns 17 of 20 career rounds at par or better and cashed solo fifth in 2022. His last victory on TOUR was in the fall of 2023 at the Baycurrent Classic (formerly the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP).
Russell Henley (+3000) quietly sits in the top five of the FedExCup standings and the OWGR. The winner of the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational grew up on Bermudagrass and arrives on a run of four consecutive top-10 paydays, including T10 at the U.S. Open and T10 at The Open, plus a 61 in Round 3 at the Travelers, where he shared second place. A super iron player and scrambler, his nine top-10 paydays trail Scheffler’s mark of 13. He owns two top-seven paydays in Memphis from seven visits.
The top 50 players in the FedExCup rankings at the conclusion of the FedEx St. Jude Championship advance to the BMW Championship next week at Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills, Maryland, outside Baltimore.
Here is a look at the top 50 bubble for players attempting to qualify for the BMW Championship entering the week:
|Rank
|Player
|Odds
|45
|Akshay Bhatia
|+7500
|46
|Si Woo Kim
|+10000
|47
|Jake Knapp
|+5500
|48
|Jordan Spieth
|+5000
|49
|Wyndham Clark
|+5500
|50
|Min Woo Lee
|+10000
|51
|J.T. Poston
|+9000
|52
|Kurt Kitayama
|+7000
|53
|Bud Cauley
|+17000
|54
|Joe Highsmith
|+60000
|55
|Aaron Rai
|+6000
Cameron Young (+3500) became the 1,000th unique winner in PGA TOUR history at the Wyndham Championship. With a victory this week, he would join 2023 champion Lucas Glover (+9000) as the only two players to go back-to-back to close the regular season and open the FedExCup Playoffs in Memphis.
Here's a look at other notable odds for select players, via FanDuel:
- +3300: Matt Fitzpatrick, Patrick Cantlay
- +3500: Sam Burns
- +4000: Ben Griffin, Sepp Straka, Corey Conners
- +4500: Keegan Bradley, Harris English
- +5000: Chris Gotterup, Harry Hall, Maverick McNealy
- +5500: Shane Lowry
- +6500: Jason Day
- +7500: Max Greyserman, Taylor Pendrith, Denny McCarthy
- +9000: Justin Rose, Nick Taylor, Rickie Fowler, Brian Harman
