Odds Outlook: Xander Schauffele trails favorite Scottie Scheffler at FedEx St. Jude Championship

Xander Schauffele (+1600), No. 3 in the world and No. 42 in the FedExCup rankings, is the second choice on the board. After a disjointed start to the season, which involved a rib injury, the Californian finally appears to be in sync with his game. Back-to-back, top-10 results in Scotland and Northern Ireland were his first two visits inside the top 10 since the Masters in early April, and he'll need to add to that momentum in Memphis this week to force his way into the top 30 at East Lake in two weeks. Considered one of the best through the bag in the world, Schauffele has struggled off the tee (111th) and with his traditionally dependable putter (132nd), losing strokes to the field in both categories. A runner-up last year, Schauffele closed with 63, his best round in 28 career loops, to finish two shots behind champion Hideki Matsuyama (+4500).