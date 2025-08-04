PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
31M AGO

Taylor Pendrith betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Taylor Pendrith of Canada plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 25, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (David Berding/Getty Images)



    Taylor Pendrith returns to the FedEx St. Jude Championship, set to tee off at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee from Aug. 7-10, 2025. Pendrith looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 22nd at 6-under.

    Latest odds for Pendrith at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Pendrith's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2265-71-71-67-6
    20226866-70-74-73+3

    At the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    • In Pendrith's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 22nd after posting a score of 6-under.
    • Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Pendrith's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 27, 20253M OpenT6868-69-71-69-73.125
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC75-70+3--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT1367-69-69-68-756.250
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT2568-74-62-71-538.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT3872-72-78-69+1122.500
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT2765-68-67-70-1026.556
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT1273-72-73-70E105.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT569-70-72-68-5275.000
    May 11, 2025Truist Championship6566-70-76-71+37.000
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC67-71-4--

    Pendrith's recent performances

    • Pendrith has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 5-under.
    • Pendrith has an average of 0.316 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.437 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Pendrith has averaged 0.646 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Pendrith's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee80.5800.316
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green600.221-0.259
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green118-0.0730.152
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting110-0.0620.437
    Average Strokes Gained: Total370.6650.646

    Pendrith's advanced stats and rankings

    • Pendrith has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.580 (eighth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.6 yards ranks 32nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Pendrith sports a 0.221 mark that ranks 60th on TOUR. He ranks 23rd with a 69.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Pendrith has delivered a -0.062 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 110th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 164th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.74, and he ranks 62nd by breaking par 22.37% of the time.
    • Pendrith has accumulated 1,035 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 38th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Pendrith as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

