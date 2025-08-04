Taylor Pendrith betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship
Taylor Pendrith of Canada plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 25, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (David Berding/Getty Images)
Taylor Pendrith returns to the FedEx St. Jude Championship, set to tee off at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee from Aug. 7-10, 2025. Pendrith looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 22nd at 6-under.
Latest odds for Pendrith at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Pendrith's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T22
|65-71-71-67
|-6
|2022
|68
|66-70-74-73
|+3
At the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- In Pendrith's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 22nd after posting a score of 6-under.
- Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Pendrith's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T68
|68-69-71-69
|-7
|3.125
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T13
|67-69-69-68
|-7
|56.250
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T25
|68-74-62-71
|-5
|38.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T38
|72-72-78-69
|+11
|22.500
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T27
|65-68-67-70
|-10
|26.556
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T12
|73-72-73-70
|E
|105.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T5
|69-70-72-68
|-5
|275.000
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|65
|66-70-76-71
|+3
|7.000
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|67-71
|-4
|--
Pendrith's recent performances
- Pendrith has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 5-under.
- Pendrith has an average of 0.316 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.437 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Pendrith has averaged 0.646 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Pendrith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|8
|0.580
|0.316
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|60
|0.221
|-0.259
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|118
|-0.073
|0.152
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|110
|-0.062
|0.437
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|37
|0.665
|0.646
Pendrith's advanced stats and rankings
- Pendrith has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.580 (eighth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.6 yards ranks 32nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Pendrith sports a 0.221 mark that ranks 60th on TOUR. He ranks 23rd with a 69.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Pendrith has delivered a -0.062 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 110th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 164th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.74, and he ranks 62nd by breaking par 22.37% of the time.
- Pendrith has accumulated 1,035 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 38th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Pendrith as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
