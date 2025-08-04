PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
20M AGO

Ben Griffin betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ben Griffin of the United States lines up a putt on the 15th green during the final round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on August 03, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

    Ben Griffin returns to TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee, for the FedEx St. Jude Championship from Aug. 7-10, 2025. Griffin looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 50th at 1-under.

    Latest odds for Griffin at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Griffin's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T5066-70-71-72-1
    2023T2469-66-68-70-7

    At the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    • In Griffin's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 50th after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Griffin's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 24th at 7-under.
    • Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Griffin's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT1167-67-69-65-1263.000
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC74-70+2--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC71-68-3--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT1366-67-69-68-1854.167
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT1467-70-69-67-790.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT1069-71-74-71+5165.000
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday265-72-72-73-6400.000
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab Challenge166-63-68-71-12500.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT870-69-72-69-4143.333
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT4666-70-72-70-214.300

    Griffin's recent performances

    • Griffin has finished in the top five twice, in the top 10 four times, and in the top 20 seven times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished first with a score of 12-under.
    • Griffin has an average of 0.419 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.180 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Griffin has averaged 1.445 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee470.2570.419
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green310.4070.650
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green530.1280.196
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting280.3150.180
    Average Strokes Gained: Total111.1071.445

    Griffin's advanced stats and rankings

    • Griffin ranks 11th on TOUR with an average of 1.107 Strokes Gained: Total this season.
    • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.407 ranks 31st on TOUR, while he hits 69.58% of greens in regulation, ranking 25th.
    • On the greens, Griffin has a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.315, ranking 28th on TOUR. He averages 29.04 putts per round, ranking 100th.
    • Griffin ranks 47th in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of 0.257, and his average driving distance of 304.7 yards ranks 75th on TOUR.
    • He ranks sixth in FedExCup Regular Season points with 2,275 points this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

