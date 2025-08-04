Ben Griffin betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship
Ben Griffin of the United States lines up a putt on the 15th green during the final round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on August 03, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)
Ben Griffin returns to TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee, for the FedEx St. Jude Championship from Aug. 7-10, 2025. Griffin looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 50th at 1-under.
Latest odds for Griffin at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Griffin's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T50
|66-70-71-72
|-1
|2023
|T24
|69-66-68-70
|-7
At the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- In Griffin's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 50th after posting a score of 1-under.
- Griffin's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 24th at 7-under.
- Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Griffin's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T11
|67-67-69-65
|-12
|63.000
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T13
|66-67-69-68
|-18
|54.167
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T14
|67-70-69-67
|-7
|90.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T10
|69-71-74-71
|+5
|165.000
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|2
|65-72-72-73
|-6
|400.000
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|1
|66-63-68-71
|-12
|500.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T8
|70-69-72-69
|-4
|143.333
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T46
|66-70-72-70
|-2
|14.300
Griffin's recent performances
- Griffin has finished in the top five twice, in the top 10 four times, and in the top 20 seven times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished first with a score of 12-under.
- Griffin has an average of 0.419 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.180 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Griffin has averaged 1.445 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|47
|0.257
|0.419
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|31
|0.407
|0.650
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|53
|0.128
|0.196
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|28
|0.315
|0.180
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|11
|1.107
|1.445
Griffin's advanced stats and rankings
- Griffin ranks 11th on TOUR with an average of 1.107 Strokes Gained: Total this season.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.407 ranks 31st on TOUR, while he hits 69.58% of greens in regulation, ranking 25th.
- On the greens, Griffin has a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.315, ranking 28th on TOUR. He averages 29.04 putts per round, ranking 100th.
- Griffin ranks 47th in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of 0.257, and his average driving distance of 304.7 yards ranks 75th on TOUR.
- He ranks sixth in FedExCup Regular Season points with 2,275 points this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
