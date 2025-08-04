PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Aldrich Potgieter betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Aldrich Potgieter is set to compete in the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee from Aug. 7-10, 2025. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Potgieter at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    At the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    • This is Potgieter's first time competing in the FedEx St. Jude Championship in the past five years.
    • Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Potgieter's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC77-70+5--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-72+2--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicW/D67-66-76-4--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicP162-70-65-69-22500.000
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT668-68-69-68-786.000
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC68-74E--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-73E--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-74+3--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT4768-73-74-76+39.000
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC68-72E--

    Potgieter's recent performances

    • Potgieter has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished first with a score of 22-under.
    • Potgieter has an average of 0.668 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.256 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Potgieter has averaged 1.244 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Potgieter's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee20.6860.668
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green123-0.1020.451
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green167-0.326-0.131
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting720.1320.256
    Average Strokes Gained: Total650.3901.244

    Potgieter's advanced stats and rankings

    • Potgieter ranks second on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of 0.686, and his average Driving Distance of 327.6 yards leads the TOUR.
    • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.102 ranks 123rd on TOUR, while his 65.22% Greens in Regulation rate places him 124th.
    • On the greens, Potgieter has a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.132, ranking 72nd on TOUR. He averages 28.76 Putts Per Round (61st) and breaks par 22.83% of the time (41st).
    • Potgieter has accumulated 941 FedExCup Regular Season points, placing him 43rd in that category.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Potgieter as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

