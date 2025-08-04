Aldrich Potgieter betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship
1 Min Read
Aldrich Potgieter is set to compete in the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee from Aug. 7-10, 2025. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
Latest odds for Potgieter at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
At the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- This is Potgieter's first time competing in the FedEx St. Jude Championship in the past five years.
- Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Potgieter's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|77-70
|+5
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|W/D
|67-66-76
|-4
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|P1
|62-70-65-69
|-22
|500.000
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T6
|68-68-69-68
|-7
|86.000
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T47
|68-73-74-76
|+3
|9.000
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
Potgieter's recent performances
- Potgieter has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished first with a score of 22-under.
- Potgieter has an average of 0.668 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.256 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Potgieter has averaged 1.244 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Potgieter's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|2
|0.686
|0.668
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|123
|-0.102
|0.451
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|167
|-0.326
|-0.131
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|72
|0.132
|0.256
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|65
|0.390
|1.244
Potgieter's advanced stats and rankings
- Potgieter ranks second on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of 0.686, and his average Driving Distance of 327.6 yards leads the TOUR.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.102 ranks 123rd on TOUR, while his 65.22% Greens in Regulation rate places him 124th.
- On the greens, Potgieter has a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.132, ranking 72nd on TOUR. He averages 28.76 Putts Per Round (61st) and breaks par 22.83% of the time (41st).
- Potgieter has accumulated 941 FedExCup Regular Season points, placing him 43rd in that category.
All stats in this article are accurate for Potgieter as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.