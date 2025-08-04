PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Nick Taylor betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Nick Taylor of Canada plays his second shot on the fourth hole on day two of the Genesis Scottish Open 2025 at The Renaissance Club on July 11, 2025 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

    Nick Taylor returns to TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee for the FedEx St. Jude Championship from Aug. 7-10, 2025. Taylor looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished 65th.

    Latest odds for Taylor at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Taylor's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    20246568-68-70-77+3
    2023T2471-68-68-66-7
    2022MC74-67+1
    2020MC68-73-1

    At the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    • In Taylor's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2024, he finished 65th after posting a score of 3-over.
    • Taylor's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 24th at 7-under.
    • Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Taylor's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC77-68+3--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT2267-66-73-69-531.875
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT1766-68-69-71-654.750
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT2373-71-70-74+842.000
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT1366-65-69-67-1355.200
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday469-68-74-73-4325.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC76-72+6--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT1767-68-67-71-758.000
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1266-66-65-69-2230.292
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT4970-70-68-72-412.500

    Taylor's recent performances

    • Taylor has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished fourth with a score of 4-under.
    • Taylor has an average of 0.333 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.315 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Taylor has averaged 1.256 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Taylor's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee960.0390.333
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green120.6090.666
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green750.054-0.058
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting540.1910.315
    Average Strokes Gained: Total170.8931.256

    Taylor's advanced stats and rankings

    • Taylor is posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.039 (96th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.1 yards ranks 159th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Taylor is sporting a 0.609 mark that ranks 12th on TOUR. He ranks 22nd with a 69.85% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Taylor is delivering a 0.191 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 54th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 146th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.41, and he ranks 85th by breaking par 21.90% of the time.
    • Taylor has accumulated 1,438 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 18th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Taylor as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

