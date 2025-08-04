Nick Taylor betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship
1 Min Read
Nick Taylor of Canada plays his second shot on the fourth hole on day two of the Genesis Scottish Open 2025 at The Renaissance Club on July 11, 2025 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Nick Taylor returns to TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee for the FedEx St. Jude Championship from Aug. 7-10, 2025. Taylor looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished 65th.
Latest odds for Taylor at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Taylor's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|65
|68-68-70-77
|+3
|2023
|T24
|71-68-68-66
|-7
|2022
|MC
|74-67
|+1
|2020
|MC
|68-73
|-1
At the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- In Taylor's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2024, he finished 65th after posting a score of 3-over.
- Taylor's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 24th at 7-under.
- Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Taylor's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|77-68
|+3
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T22
|67-66-73-69
|-5
|31.875
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T17
|66-68-69-71
|-6
|54.750
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T23
|73-71-70-74
|+8
|42.000
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T13
|66-65-69-67
|-13
|55.200
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|4
|69-68-74-73
|-4
|325.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|76-72
|+6
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T17
|67-68-67-71
|-7
|58.000
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T12
|66-66-65-69
|-22
|30.292
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T49
|70-70-68-72
|-4
|12.500
Taylor's recent performances
- Taylor has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished fourth with a score of 4-under.
- Taylor has an average of 0.333 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.315 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Taylor has averaged 1.256 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Taylor's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|96
|0.039
|0.333
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|12
|0.609
|0.666
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|75
|0.054
|-0.058
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|54
|0.191
|0.315
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|17
|0.893
|1.256
Taylor's advanced stats and rankings
- Taylor is posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.039 (96th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.1 yards ranks 159th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Taylor is sporting a 0.609 mark that ranks 12th on TOUR. He ranks 22nd with a 69.85% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Taylor is delivering a 0.191 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 54th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 146th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.41, and he ranks 85th by breaking par 21.90% of the time.
- Taylor has accumulated 1,438 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 18th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Taylor as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.