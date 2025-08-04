PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Cam Young betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Cameron Young of the United States plays his shot from the 18th tee during the final round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on August 03, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

Cameron Young of the United States plays his shot from the 18th tee during the final round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on August 03, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

    Cam Young returns to TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee for the FedEx St. Jude Championship, set to tee off Aug. 7-10, 2025. Young looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 61st at 2-over.

    Latest odds for Young at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Young's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T6168-73-74-67+2
    2023T3167-71-69-67-6
    2022T3167-71-70-66-6

    At the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    • In Young's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 61st after posting a score of 2-over.
    • Young's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 31st at 6-under.
    • Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Young's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham Championship163-62-65-68-22500.000
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC74-72+4--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT4668-69-69-71-119.500
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT5265-73-71-72+111.750
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT470-74-69-70+3300.000
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT468-66-65-65-16122.500
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT2577-72-72-71+437.083
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT4773-69-71-74+315.750
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT766-70-68-66-10187.500
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT5470-70-68-73-39.536

    Young's recent performances

    • Young has finished in the top five three times and in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished first with a score of 22-under.
    • Young has an average of 0.115 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.905 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Young has averaged 1.110 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Young's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee540.2260.115
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green149-0.2900.186
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green104-0.037-0.096
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting60.6600.905
    Average Strokes Gained: Total470.5591.110

    Young's advanced stats and rankings

    • Young's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.226 ranks 54th on TOUR this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.4 yards ranks 26th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Young sports a -0.290 mark that ranks 149th on TOUR. He ranks 157th with a 63.46% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Young has delivered a 0.660 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him sixth on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 11th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.24, and he ranks 29th by breaking par 23.40% of the time.
    • Young has accumulated 1,464 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 16th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Aug 4, 2025

    Daniel Berger betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Aug 4, 2025

    Tony Finau betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Aug 4, 2025

    Brian Campbell betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Wyndham Championship

    1

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -2

    -22

    1

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -2

    2

    Mac Meissner
    USA
    M. Meissner
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    -16

    2

    USA
    M. Meissner
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Mark Hubbard
    USA
    M. Hubbard
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -7

    -15

    T3

    USA
    M. Hubbard
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -7

    T3

    Alex Noren
    SWE
    A. Noren
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    -15

    T3

    SWE
    A. Noren
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T5

    Jackson Koivun
    USA
    J. Koivun
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    -14

    T5

    USA
    J. Koivun
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T5

    Chris Kirk
    USA
    C. Kirk
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -2

    -14

    T5

    USA
    C. Kirk
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW