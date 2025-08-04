Cam Young betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship
Cameron Young of the United States plays his shot from the 18th tee during the final round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on August 03, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)
Cam Young returns to TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee for the FedEx St. Jude Championship, set to tee off Aug. 7-10, 2025. Young looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 61st at 2-over.
Latest odds for Young at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Young's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T61
|68-73-74-67
|+2
|2023
|T31
|67-71-69-67
|-6
|2022
|T31
|67-71-70-66
|-6
At the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- In Young's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 61st after posting a score of 2-over.
- Young's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 31st at 6-under.
- Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Young's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|1
|63-62-65-68
|-22
|500.000
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T46
|68-69-69-71
|-11
|9.500
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T52
|65-73-71-72
|+1
|11.750
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T4
|70-74-69-70
|+3
|300.000
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T4
|68-66-65-65
|-16
|122.500
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T25
|77-72-72-71
|+4
|37.083
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T47
|73-69-71-74
|+3
|15.750
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T7
|66-70-68-66
|-10
|187.500
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T54
|70-70-68-73
|-3
|9.536
Young's recent performances
- Young has finished in the top five three times and in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished first with a score of 22-under.
- Young has an average of 0.115 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.905 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Young has averaged 1.110 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Young's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|54
|0.226
|0.115
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|149
|-0.290
|0.186
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|104
|-0.037
|-0.096
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|6
|0.660
|0.905
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|47
|0.559
|1.110
Young's advanced stats and rankings
- Young's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.226 ranks 54th on TOUR this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.4 yards ranks 26th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Young sports a -0.290 mark that ranks 149th on TOUR. He ranks 157th with a 63.46% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Young has delivered a 0.660 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him sixth on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 11th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.24, and he ranks 29th by breaking par 23.40% of the time.
- Young has accumulated 1,464 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 16th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
