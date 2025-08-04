Cam Young betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

Young has finished in the top five three times and in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished first with a score of 22-under.

Young has an average of 0.115 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.905 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.