1H AGO

Tommy Fleetwood betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Tommy Fleetwood of England plays a shot on the second hole during Day Three of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 19, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Warren Little/Getty Images)

    Tommy Fleetwood returns to the FedEx St. Jude Championship, set to tee off at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee from Aug. 7-10, 2025. Fleetwood looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 22nd at 6-under.

    Latest odds for Fleetwood at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Fleetwood's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2266-70-68-70-6
    2023T366-66-66-68-14
    2020T4466-69-71-70-8

    At the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    • In Fleetwood's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 22nd after posting a score of 6-under.
    • Fleetwood's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for third at 14-under.
    • Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Fleetwood's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT1673-68-69-67-766.143
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT3470-67-71-68-418.000
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT266-65-63-72-14375.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC74-75+9--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT1672-75-72-70+168.750
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT467-67-70-68-8122.500
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT4170-70-76-70+219.125
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT468-68-67-65-12300.000
    April 20, 2025RBC Heritage767-66-68-70-13225.000
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT2173-69-75-69-250.000

    Fleetwood's recent performances

    • Fleetwood has finished in the top five three times and in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Travelers Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 14-under.
    • Fleetwood has an average of 0.207 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.107 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Fleetwood has averaged 1.124 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Fleetwood's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee430.2650.207
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green90.6280.629
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green160.3150.180
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting590.1810.107
    Average Strokes Gained: Total41.3901.124

    Fleetwood's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fleetwood ranks ninth on TOUR with a 0.628 average in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season.
    • His Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.315 places him 16th on TOUR.
    • Fleetwood's Strokes Gained: Total average of 1.390 ranks fourth on TOUR this season.
    • He is currently ninth in FedExCup Regular Season points with 1,783 points.
    • Fleetwood's Driving Distance average of 298.4 yards ranks 134th on TOUR, while his 65.05% Greens in Regulation rate places him 129th.
    • On the greens, Fleetwood ranks 22nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.47.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fleetwood as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

