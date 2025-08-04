Tommy Fleetwood betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

Fleetwood has finished in the top five three times and in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Travelers Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 14-under.

Fleetwood has an average of 0.207 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.107 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.