20M AGO

Lucas Glover betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Lucas Glover of the United States plays his second shot on the first hole during day two of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 18, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Lucas Glover returns to the FedEx St. Jude Championship, set to tee off at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee from Aug. 7-10, 2025. Glover looks to replicate his success from 2023, where he clinched victory with a score of 15-under par.

    Latest odds for Glover at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Glover's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023166-64-66-69-15
    2022T365-68-69-66-12
    2021MC74-69+1
    2020MC70-75+3

    At the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    • In Glover's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2023, he finished first with a score of 15-under.
    • Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Glover's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-69-1--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT2369-72-68-69-647.000
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT572-64-68-64-1690.000
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT969-67-67-68-9151.667
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC74-74+8--
    June 1, 2025The Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC78-77+11--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT2268-72-64-72-436.500
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT3771-70-69-75+123.500
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT6672-70-70-72+46.625
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT6168-70-72-72-27.500

    Glover's recent performances

    • Glover has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 16-under.
    • Glover has an average of 0.293 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.361 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Glover has averaged 0.541 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Glover's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee660.1800.293
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green240.4920.558
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green350.1980.051
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting144-0.222-0.361
    Average Strokes Gained: Total390.6490.541

    Glover's advanced stats and rankings

    • Glover ranks 24th on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green with an average of 0.492.
    • His Greens in Regulation Percentage of 66.17% ranks 101st on TOUR.
    • Glover's Driving Distance average of 292.9 yards puts him at 161st on TOUR.
    • He has accumulated 1,191 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 27th on TOUR.
    • Glover's Putts Per Round average of 28.61 ranks 41st on TOUR.
    • He breaks par 22.31% of the time, ranking 64th in Par Breakers.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Glover as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Sponsored by CDW