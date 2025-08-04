Lucas Glover betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship
Lucas Glover of the United States plays his second shot on the first hole during day two of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 18, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Lucas Glover returns to the FedEx St. Jude Championship, set to tee off at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee from Aug. 7-10, 2025. Glover looks to replicate his success from 2023, where he clinched victory with a score of 15-under par.
Latest odds for Glover at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Glover's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|1
|66-64-66-69
|-15
|2022
|T3
|65-68-69-66
|-12
|2021
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|2020
|MC
|70-75
|+3
At the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- In Glover's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2023, he finished first with a score of 15-under.
- Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Glover's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T23
|69-72-68-69
|-6
|47.000
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T5
|72-64-68-64
|-16
|90.000
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T9
|69-67-67-68
|-9
|151.667
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-74
|+8
|--
|June 1, 2025
|The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|78-77
|+11
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T22
|68-72-64-72
|-4
|36.500
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T37
|71-70-69-75
|+1
|23.500
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T66
|72-70-70-72
|+4
|6.625
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T61
|68-70-72-72
|-2
|7.500
Glover's recent performances
- Glover has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 16-under.
- Glover has an average of 0.293 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.361 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Glover has averaged 0.541 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Glover's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|66
|0.180
|0.293
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|24
|0.492
|0.558
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|35
|0.198
|0.051
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|144
|-0.222
|-0.361
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|39
|0.649
|0.541
Glover's advanced stats and rankings
- Glover ranks 24th on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green with an average of 0.492.
- His Greens in Regulation Percentage of 66.17% ranks 101st on TOUR.
- Glover's Driving Distance average of 292.9 yards puts him at 161st on TOUR.
- He has accumulated 1,191 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 27th on TOUR.
- Glover's Putts Per Round average of 28.61 ranks 41st on TOUR.
- He breaks par 22.31% of the time, ranking 64th in Par Breakers.
All stats in this article are accurate for Glover as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
