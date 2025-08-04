PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Aaron Rai betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Aaron Rai of England plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on August 03, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

Aaron Rai of England plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on August 03, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

    Aaron Rai returns to the FedEx St. Jude Championship, set to tee off at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee from Aug. 7-10, 2025. Rai looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 16th at 8-under.

    Latest odds for Rai at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Rai's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1669-66-70-67-8
    2023T4966-68-70-73-3
    2022T5169-68-69-71-3

    At the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    • In Rai's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 16th after posting a score of 8-under.
    • Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Rai's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT563-66-69-68-14100.000
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT3469-72-71-69-325.667
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT4769-67-71-71-29.500
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT1768-73-63-70-654.750
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT3372-72-72-73+928.250
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC79-74+9--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-71+1--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT1967-72-74-69-252.000
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT2365-72-71-66-640.000
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1863-69-64-71-2115.542

    Rai's recent performances

    • Rai has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 14-under.
    • Rai has an average of 0.383 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.070 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Rai has averaged 0.307 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Rai's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee210.4230.383
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green310.407-0.438
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green690.0640.292
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting112-0.0700.070
    Average Strokes Gained: Total230.8200.307

    Rai's advanced stats and rankings

    • Rai has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.423 (21st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 289.4 yards ranks 168th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rai is sporting a 0.407 mark that ranks 31st on TOUR. He ranks 12th with a 70.75% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Rai is delivering a -0.070 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 112th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 166th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.78, and he ranks 69th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
    • Rai has accumulated 811 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 55th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rai as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

