Aaron Rai betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship
Aaron Rai of England plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on August 03, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)
Aaron Rai returns to the FedEx St. Jude Championship, set to tee off at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee from Aug. 7-10, 2025. Rai looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 16th at 8-under.
Latest odds for Rai at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Rai's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T16
|69-66-70-67
|-8
|2023
|T49
|66-68-70-73
|-3
|2022
|T51
|69-68-69-71
|-3
At the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- In Rai's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 16th after posting a score of 8-under.
- Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Rai's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T5
|63-66-69-68
|-14
|100.000
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T34
|69-72-71-69
|-3
|25.667
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T47
|69-67-71-71
|-2
|9.500
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T17
|68-73-63-70
|-6
|54.750
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T33
|72-72-72-73
|+9
|28.250
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|79-74
|+9
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T19
|67-72-74-69
|-2
|52.000
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T23
|65-72-71-66
|-6
|40.000
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T18
|63-69-64-71
|-21
|15.542
Rai's recent performances
- Rai has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 14-under.
- Rai has an average of 0.383 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.070 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Rai has averaged 0.307 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rai's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|21
|0.423
|0.383
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|31
|0.407
|-0.438
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|69
|0.064
|0.292
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|112
|-0.070
|0.070
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|23
|0.820
|0.307
Rai's advanced stats and rankings
- Rai has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.423 (21st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 289.4 yards ranks 168th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rai is sporting a 0.407 mark that ranks 31st on TOUR. He ranks 12th with a 70.75% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Rai is delivering a -0.070 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 112th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 166th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.78, and he ranks 69th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
- Rai has accumulated 811 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 55th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Rai as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
