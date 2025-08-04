Aaron Rai betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

Rai has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.423 (21st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 289.4 yards ranks 168th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rai is sporting a 0.407 mark that ranks 31st on TOUR. He ranks 12th with a 70.75% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Rai is delivering a -0.070 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 112th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 166th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.78, and he ranks 69th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.