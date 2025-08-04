Joe Highsmith betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship
1 Min Read
Joe Highsmith of the United States plays a shot on the tenth hole during the second round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 25, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (David Berding/Getty Images)
Joe Highsmith is set to compete in the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee from Aug. 7-10, 2025. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
Latest odds for Highsmith at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
At the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- This is Highsmith's first time competing in the FedEx St. Jude Championship in the past five years.
- Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing 17-under.
Highsmith's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|73-67
|-2
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-75
|+7
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T34
|71-66-69-69
|-13
|19.000
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T36
|68-69-74-67
|-2
|21.625
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|79-75
|+14
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-77
|+9
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|75-70
|+5
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T8
|73-67-69-71
|-4
|143.333
Highsmith's recent performances
- Highsmith has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 4-under.
- Highsmith has an average of 0.211 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.933 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Highsmith has averaged -0.837 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Highsmith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|115
|-0.039
|0.211
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|152
|-0.323
|-0.381
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|113
|-0.066
|0.266
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|98
|-0.012
|-0.933
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|150
|-0.439
|-0.837
Highsmith's advanced stats and rankings
- Highsmith has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.039 (115th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.1 yards ranks 130th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Highsmith has sported a -0.323 mark that ranks 152nd on TOUR. He ranks 166th with a 62.04% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Highsmith has delivered a -0.012 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 98th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 30th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.56, and he ranks 69th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
- Highsmith has accumulated 828 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 54th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Highsmith as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.