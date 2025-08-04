PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Jordan Spieth betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jordan Spieth of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on August 01, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

Jordan Spieth of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on August 01, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

    Jordan Spieth returns to the FedEx St. Jude Championship, set to tee off at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee from Aug. 7-10, 2025. Spieth looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 68th at 9-over.

    Latest odds for Spieth at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Spieth's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T6868-75-74-72+9
    2023T663-68-68-70-11
    2022MC70-74+4
    20217372-62-72-79+1
    2020MC69-71-2

    At the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    • In Spieth's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 68th after posting a score of 9-over.
    • Spieth's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for sixth at 11-under.
    • Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Spieth's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT3165-70-70-68-725.000
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT4073-69-72-68-220.300
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT2370-75-71-72+842.000
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT772-69-72-74-1176.000
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT3669-71-67-71-216.500
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC76-68+2--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT3470-68-68-70-422.656
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson469-67-67-62-19135.000
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT1867-70-69-69-950.000
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT1473-73-69-70-379.286

    Spieth's recent performances

    • Spieth has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished fourth with a score of 19-under.
    • Spieth has an average of 0.318 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.145 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Spieth has averaged 1.015 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Spieth's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee360.2920.318
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green530.2510.447
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green260.2590.395
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting600.171-0.145
    Average Strokes Gained: Total160.9721.015

    Spieth's advanced stats and rankings

    • Spieth has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.292 (36th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.5 yards ranks 56th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Spieth sports a 0.251 mark that ranks 53rd on TOUR. He ranks 139th with a 64.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Spieth has delivered a 0.171 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 60th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 28th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.55, and he ranks 64th by breaking par 22.31% of the time.
    • Spieth has accumulated 865 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 48th on TOUR this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Spieth as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Aug 4, 2025

    Daniel Berger betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Aug 4, 2025

    Tony Finau betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Aug 4, 2025

    Cam Young betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Wyndham Championship

    1

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -2

    -22

    1

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -2

    2

    Mac Meissner
    USA
    M. Meissner
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    -16

    2

    USA
    M. Meissner
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Mark Hubbard
    USA
    M. Hubbard
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -7

    -15

    T3

    USA
    M. Hubbard
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -7

    T3

    Alex Noren
    SWE
    A. Noren
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    -15

    T3

    SWE
    A. Noren
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T5

    Jackson Koivun
    USA
    J. Koivun
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    -14

    T5

    USA
    J. Koivun
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T5

    Chris Kirk
    USA
    C. Kirk
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -2

    -14

    T5

    USA
    C. Kirk
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW