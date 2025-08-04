Jordan Spieth betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

Spieth has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.292 (36th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.5 yards ranks 56th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Spieth sports a 0.251 mark that ranks 53rd on TOUR. He ranks 139th with a 64.67% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Spieth has delivered a 0.171 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 60th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 28th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.55, and he ranks 64th by breaking par 22.31% of the time.