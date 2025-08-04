Jordan Spieth betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship
Jordan Spieth of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on August 01, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)
Jordan Spieth returns to the FedEx St. Jude Championship, set to tee off at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee from Aug. 7-10, 2025. Spieth looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 68th at 9-over.
Latest odds for Spieth at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Spieth's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T68
|68-75-74-72
|+9
|2023
|T6
|63-68-68-70
|-11
|2022
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|2021
|73
|72-62-72-79
|+1
|2020
|MC
|69-71
|-2
At the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- In Spieth's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 68th after posting a score of 9-over.
- Spieth's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for sixth at 11-under.
- Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Spieth's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T31
|65-70-70-68
|-7
|25.000
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T40
|73-69-72-68
|-2
|20.300
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T23
|70-75-71-72
|+8
|42.000
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T7
|72-69-72-74
|-1
|176.000
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T36
|69-71-67-71
|-2
|16.500
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|76-68
|+2
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T34
|70-68-68-70
|-4
|22.656
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|4
|69-67-67-62
|-19
|135.000
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T18
|67-70-69-69
|-9
|50.000
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T14
|73-73-69-70
|-3
|79.286
Spieth's recent performances
- Spieth has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished fourth with a score of 19-under.
- Spieth has an average of 0.318 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.145 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Spieth has averaged 1.015 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Spieth's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|36
|0.292
|0.318
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|53
|0.251
|0.447
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|26
|0.259
|0.395
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|60
|0.171
|-0.145
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|16
|0.972
|1.015
Spieth's advanced stats and rankings
- Spieth has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.292 (36th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.5 yards ranks 56th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Spieth sports a 0.251 mark that ranks 53rd on TOUR. He ranks 139th with a 64.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Spieth has delivered a 0.171 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 60th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 28th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.55, and he ranks 64th by breaking par 22.31% of the time.
- Spieth has accumulated 865 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 48th on TOUR this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Spieth as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
