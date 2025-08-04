Bud Cauley betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship
Bud Cauley of the United States plays his third shot on the second hole during day two of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 18, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Warren Little/Getty Images)
Bud Cauley returns to the FedEx St. Jude Championship, set to tee off at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee from Aug. 7-10, 2025. Cauley looks to improve upon his performance from 2020 when he missed the cut.
Latest odds for Cauley at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Cauley's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2020
|MC
|71-72
|+1
At the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- In Cauley's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2020, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
- Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Cauley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T55
|67-70-68-75
|E
|5.600
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T33
|69-66-72-67
|-10
|19.563
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T25
|70-70-68-67
|-5
|38.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|70-79
|+9
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T39
|71-74-75-75
|+7
|19.500
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|3
|66-69-69-67
|-9
|190.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T72
|74-69-77-74
|+10
|5.625
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T28
|64-70-66-70
|-18
|5.500
Cauley's recent performances
- Cauley has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished third with a score of 9-under.
- Cauley has an average of -0.085 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.321 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Cauley has averaged 0.382 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cauley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|56
|0.225
|-0.085
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|33
|0.404
|0.036
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|85
|0.037
|0.109
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|66
|0.158
|0.321
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|22
|0.824
|0.382
Cauley's advanced stats and rankings
- Cauley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.225 (56th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.5 yards ranks 84th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cauley is sporting a 0.404 mark that ranks 33rd on TOUR. He ranks 114th with a 65.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Cauley is delivering a 0.158 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 66th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 63rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.77, and he ranks 60th by breaking par 22.41% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Cauley as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.