31M AGO

Bud Cauley betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Bud Cauley of the United States plays his third shot on the second hole during day two of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 18, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Warren Little/Getty Images)

    Bud Cauley returns to the FedEx St. Jude Championship, set to tee off at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee from Aug. 7-10, 2025. Cauley looks to improve upon his performance from 2020 when he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Cauley at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Cauley's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2020MC71-72+1

    At the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    • In Cauley's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2020, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Cauley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-70+2--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC72-75+5--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT5567-70-68-75E5.600
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT3369-66-72-67-1019.563
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT2570-70-68-67-538.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC70-79+9--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT3971-74-75-75+719.500
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab Challenge366-69-69-67-9190.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT7274-69-77-74+105.625
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2864-70-66-70-185.500

    Cauley's recent performances

    • Cauley has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished third with a score of 9-under.
    • Cauley has an average of -0.085 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.321 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Cauley has averaged 0.382 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Cauley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee560.225-0.085
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green330.4040.036
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green850.0370.109
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting660.1580.321
    Average Strokes Gained: Total220.8240.382

    Cauley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Cauley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.225 (56th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.5 yards ranks 84th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cauley is sporting a 0.404 mark that ranks 33rd on TOUR. He ranks 114th with a 65.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Cauley is delivering a 0.158 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 66th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 63rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.77, and he ranks 60th by breaking par 22.41% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cauley as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Sponsored by CDW