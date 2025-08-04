PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Tom Hoge betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Tom Hoge of the United States tees off on the 18th hole on day two of the Genesis Scottish Open 2025 at The Renaissance Club on July 11, 2025 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

    Tom Hoge returns to the FedEx St. Jude Championship, set to tee off at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee from Aug. 7-10, 2025. Hoge looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 46th at 2-under.

    Latest odds for Hoge at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Hoge's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T4670-69-73-66-2
    2023T4367-69-73-67-4
    2022MC73-66-1
    2021T469-64-67-69-15
    2020MC71-70-1

    At the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    • In Hoge's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 46th after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Hoge's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for fourth at 15-under.
    • Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Hoge's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC74-78+10--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC81-73+12--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-71+2--
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT4570-72-71-67E14.357
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC75-73+8--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT773-69-75-70-1176.000
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-70+1--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC75-69+2--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT6368-73-69-72+27.375
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New Orleans3663-71-66-74-142.850

    Hoge's recent performances

    • Hoge has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 1-under.
    • Hoge has an average of -0.446 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.999 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hoge has averaged -1.487 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hoge's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee165-0.529-0.446
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green250.4880.293
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green105-0.042-0.335
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting113-0.072-0.999
    Average Strokes Gained: Total127-0.155-1.487

    Hoge's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hoge has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.488 (25th) this season, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage of 62.22% ranks 165th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green this season, Hoge sports a -0.042 mark that ranks 105th on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Hoge has delivered a -0.072 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 113th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 15th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.36.
    • Hoge has accumulated 1,026 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 40th on TOUR.
    • His Par Breakers percentage of 20.87% ranks 128th on TOUR this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hoge as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

