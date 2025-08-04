Tom Hoge betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship
Tom Hoge returns to the FedEx St. Jude Championship, set to tee off at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee from Aug. 7-10, 2025. Hoge looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 46th at 2-under.
Latest odds for Hoge at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Hoge's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T46
|70-69-73-66
|-2
|2023
|T43
|67-69-73-67
|-4
|2022
|MC
|73-66
|-1
|2021
|T4
|69-64-67-69
|-15
|2020
|MC
|71-70
|-1
At the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- In Hoge's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 46th after posting a score of 2-under.
- Hoge's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for fourth at 15-under.
- Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Hoge's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|74-78
|+10
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|81-73
|+12
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T45
|70-72-71-67
|E
|14.357
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-73
|+8
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T7
|73-69-75-70
|-1
|176.000
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-69
|+2
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T63
|68-73-69-72
|+2
|7.375
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|36
|63-71-66-74
|-14
|2.850
Hoge's recent performances
- Hoge has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 1-under.
- Hoge has an average of -0.446 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.999 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hoge has averaged -1.487 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hoge's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|165
|-0.529
|-0.446
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|25
|0.488
|0.293
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|105
|-0.042
|-0.335
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|113
|-0.072
|-0.999
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|127
|-0.155
|-1.487
Hoge's advanced stats and rankings
- Hoge has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.488 (25th) this season, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage of 62.22% ranks 165th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green this season, Hoge sports a -0.042 mark that ranks 105th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Hoge has delivered a -0.072 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 113th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 15th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.36.
- Hoge has accumulated 1,026 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 40th on TOUR.
- His Par Breakers percentage of 20.87% ranks 128th on TOUR this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoge as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
