PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

J.T. Poston betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

J.T. Poston of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on August 03, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

J.T. Poston of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on August 03, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

    J.T. Poston returns to the FedEx St. Jude Championship, set to tee off at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee from Aug. 7-10, 2025. Poston looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 33rd at 4-under.

    Latest odds for Poston at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Poston's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T3369-70-67-70-4
    2023T2466-67-70-70-7
    2022T2064-72-68-68-8
    2021MC76-77+11
    2020T3971-67-66-71-9

    At the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    • In Poston's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 33rd at 4-under.
    • Poston's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 20th at 8-under.
    • Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Poston's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT1167-67-68-66-1263.000
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC72-77+7--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC74-67-1--
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT4573-67-71-69E14.357
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT3374-72-70-73+928.250
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC77-76+9--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT3666-69-71-72-216.500
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT568-70-68-73-5275.000
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT2365-70-69-70-640.000
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1864-70-68-65-2115.542

    Poston's recent performances

    • Poston has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 5-under.
    • Poston has an average of 0.345 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.538 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Poston has averaged -0.336 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Poston's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee780.1230.345
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green750.132-0.429
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green380.1880.286
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting930.007-0.538
    Average Strokes Gained: Total580.451-0.336

    Poston's advanced stats and rankings

    • Poston has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.123 (78th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.1 yards ranks 156th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Poston is sporting a 0.132 mark that ranks 75th on TOUR. He ranks 117th with a 65.42% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Poston is delivering a 0.007 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 93rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 79th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.87, and he ranks 108th by breaking par 21.35% of the time.
    • Poston has accumulated 850 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 51st on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Poston as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Aug 4, 2025

    Purse breakdown: What are the payouts for FedEx St. Jude Championship?

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Aug 4, 2025

    Viktor Hovland betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Aug 4, 2025

    Jordan Spieth betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Wyndham Championship

    1

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -2

    -22

    1

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -2

    2

    Mac Meissner
    USA
    M. Meissner
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    -16

    2

    USA
    M. Meissner
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Mark Hubbard
    USA
    M. Hubbard
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -7

    -15

    T3

    USA
    M. Hubbard
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -7

    T3

    Alex Noren
    SWE
    A. Noren
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    -15

    T3

    SWE
    A. Noren
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T5

    Jackson Koivun
    USA
    J. Koivun
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    -14

    T5

    USA
    J. Koivun
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T5

    Chris Kirk
    USA
    C. Kirk
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -2

    -14

    T5

    USA
    C. Kirk
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW