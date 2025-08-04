J.T. Poston betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship
J.T. Poston of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on August 03, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
J.T. Poston returns to the FedEx St. Jude Championship, set to tee off at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee from Aug. 7-10, 2025. Poston looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 33rd at 4-under.
Latest odds for Poston at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Poston's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T33
|69-70-67-70
|-4
|2023
|T24
|66-67-70-70
|-7
|2022
|T20
|64-72-68-68
|-8
|2021
|MC
|76-77
|+11
|2020
|T39
|71-67-66-71
|-9
At the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- In Poston's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 33rd at 4-under.
- Poston's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 20th at 8-under.
- Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Poston's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T11
|67-67-68-66
|-12
|63.000
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|72-77
|+7
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|74-67
|-1
|--
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T45
|73-67-71-69
|E
|14.357
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T33
|74-72-70-73
|+9
|28.250
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|77-76
|+9
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T36
|66-69-71-72
|-2
|16.500
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T5
|68-70-68-73
|-5
|275.000
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T23
|65-70-69-70
|-6
|40.000
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T18
|64-70-68-65
|-21
|15.542
Poston's recent performances
- Poston has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 5-under.
- Poston has an average of 0.345 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.538 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Poston has averaged -0.336 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Poston's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|78
|0.123
|0.345
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|75
|0.132
|-0.429
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|38
|0.188
|0.286
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|93
|0.007
|-0.538
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|58
|0.451
|-0.336
Poston's advanced stats and rankings
- Poston has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.123 (78th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.1 yards ranks 156th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Poston is sporting a 0.132 mark that ranks 75th on TOUR. He ranks 117th with a 65.42% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Poston is delivering a 0.007 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 93rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 79th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.87, and he ranks 108th by breaking par 21.35% of the time.
- Poston has accumulated 850 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 51st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Poston as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
