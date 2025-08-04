Ryan Fox betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship
Ryan Fox of New Zealand plays his shot from the fifth tee during the first round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on July 31, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)
Ryan Fox is set to compete in the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee from Aug. 7-10, 2025. This marks Fox's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
Latest odds for Fox at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
At the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- This is Fox's first time competing in the FedEx St. Jude Championship in the past five years.
- Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing 17-under.
Fox's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-69
|+2
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T65
|66-70-74-72
|+2
|3.500
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T17
|69-71-68-66
|-6
|54.750
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T19
|72-73-73-69
|+7
|58.250
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|P1
|66-66-64-66
|-18
|500.000
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T20
|72-72-73-73
|+2
|51.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T28
|67-71-72-73
|-1
|37.000
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|P1
|65-70-68-66
|-15
|300.000
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T60
|66-71-70-72
|-5
|4.700
Fox's recent performances
- Fox has finished in the top five twice and in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished first with a score of 18-under.
- Fox has an average of -0.083 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.558 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Fox has averaged 1.201 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fox's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|105
|0.005
|-0.083
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|26
|0.480
|0.670
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|81
|0.043
|0.056
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|36
|0.256
|0.558
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|27
|0.783
|1.201
Fox's advanced stats and rankings
- Fox has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.005 (105th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.3 yards ranks 51st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fox is sporting a 0.480 mark that ranks 26th on TOUR. He ranks 126th with a 65.14% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Fox is delivering a 0.256 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 36th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 36th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.60, and he ranks 42nd by breaking par 22.76% of the time.
- Fox has accumulated 1,126 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 32nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fox as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
