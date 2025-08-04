PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
27M AGO

Ryan Fox betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ryan Fox of New Zealand plays his shot from the fifth tee during the first round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on July 31, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

    Ryan Fox is set to compete in the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee from Aug. 7-10, 2025. This marks Fox's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Fox at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    At the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    • This is Fox's first time competing in the FedEx St. Jude Championship in the past five years.
    • Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing 17-under.

    Fox's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-73+1--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC75-69+2--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT6566-70-74-72+23.500
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT1769-71-68-66-654.750
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT1972-73-73-69+758.250
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenP166-66-64-66-18500.000
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT2072-72-73-73+251.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT2867-71-72-73-137.000
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicP165-70-68-66-15300.000
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT6066-71-70-72-54.700

    Fox's recent performances

    • Fox has finished in the top five twice and in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished first with a score of 18-under.
    • Fox has an average of -0.083 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.558 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Fox has averaged 1.201 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Fox's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee1050.005-0.083
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green260.4800.670
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green810.0430.056
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting360.2560.558
    Average Strokes Gained: Total270.7831.201

    Fox's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fox has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.005 (105th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.3 yards ranks 51st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fox is sporting a 0.480 mark that ranks 26th on TOUR. He ranks 126th with a 65.14% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Fox is delivering a 0.256 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 36th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 36th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.60, and he ranks 42nd by breaking par 22.76% of the time.
    • Fox has accumulated 1,126 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 32nd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fox as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Image for article.
    Aug 4, 2025

    Suri wins Utah Championship

    Daily Wrap Up
    Image for article.
    Aug 4, 2025

    What to watch – and play – during upcoming FedExCup Playoffs

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Aug 4, 2025

    Scheffler claims top spot in Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10

    Presented by

    COMCAST BUSINESS
    Latest
