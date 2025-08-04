Min Woo Lee betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship
1 Min Read
Min Woo Lee of Australia lines up a putt on the first hole during day two of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 18, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Min Woo Lee returns to the FedEx St. Jude Championship, set to tee off at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee from Aug. 7-10, 2025. Lee looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 22nd at 6-under.
Latest odds for Lee at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Lee's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T22
|70-68-70-66
|-6
At the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- In Lee's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 22nd after posting a score of 6-under.
- Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Lee's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T13
|63-73-68-66
|-18
|54.167
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T63
|73-69-71-72
|+5
|7.375
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|77-72
|+9
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T49
|76-71-76-75
|+10
|13.250
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T51
|69-68-72-70
|-1
|12.000
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T61
|72-71-71-68
|-2
|7.500
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|49
|71-72-77-74
|+6
|15.000
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|1
|66-64-63-67
|-20
|500.000
Lee's recent performances
- Lee has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished first with a score of 20-under.
- Lee has an average of -0.194 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.367 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lee has averaged -0.213 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lee's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|90
|0.064
|-0.194
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|146
|-0.251
|0.024
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|10
|0.416
|0.323
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|55
|0.184
|-0.367
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|63
|0.414
|-0.213
Lee's advanced stats and rankings
- Lee has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.064 (90th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.0 yards ranks 16th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lee sports a -0.251 mark that ranks 146th on TOUR. He ranks 141st with a 64.58% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lee has delivered a 0.184 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 55th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 53rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.68, and he ranks 95th by breaking par 21.73% of the time.
- Lee has accumulated 851 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 50th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.