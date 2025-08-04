PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Min Woo Lee betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Min Woo Lee of Australia lines up a putt on the first hole during day two of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 18, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Min Woo Lee of Australia lines up a putt on the first hole during day two of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 18, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Min Woo Lee returns to the FedEx St. Jude Championship, set to tee off at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee from Aug. 7-10, 2025. Lee looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 22nd at 6-under.

    Latest odds for Lee at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Lee's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2270-68-70-66-6

    At the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    • In Lee's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 22nd after posting a score of 6-under.
    • Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Lee's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC74-73+5--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT1363-73-68-66-1854.167
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT6373-69-71-72+57.375
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC77-72+9--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT4976-71-76-75+1013.250
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC74-72+4--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT5169-68-72-70-112.000
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT6172-71-71-68-27.500
    April 13, 2025Masters Tournament4971-72-77-74+615.000
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston Open166-64-63-67-20500.000

    Lee's recent performances

    • Lee has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished first with a score of 20-under.
    • Lee has an average of -0.194 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.367 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Lee has averaged -0.213 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Lee's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee900.064-0.194
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green146-0.2510.024
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green100.4160.323
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting550.184-0.367
    Average Strokes Gained: Total630.414-0.213

    Lee's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lee has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.064 (90th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.0 yards ranks 16th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lee sports a -0.251 mark that ranks 146th on TOUR. He ranks 141st with a 64.58% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Lee has delivered a 0.184 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 55th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 53rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.68, and he ranks 95th by breaking par 21.73% of the time.
    • Lee has accumulated 851 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 50th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

