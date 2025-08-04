Harris English betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship
Harris English of the United States tees off on the 14th hole during day four of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 20, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Harris English returns to TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee, for the FedEx St. Jude Championship from Aug. 7-10, 2025. English looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 61st at 2-over par.
Latest odds for English at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
English's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T61
|68-68-70-76
|+2
|2023
|T52
|70-71-70-67
|-2
|2021
|T31
|69-68-70-69
|-8
|2020
|2
|64-66-66-69
|-19
At the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- In English's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 61st after posting a score of 2-over.
- English's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished second at 19-under.
- Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
English's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|2
|67-70-68-66
|-13
|500.000
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T22
|72-65-66-72
|-5
|31.875
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T4
|67-68-67-65
|-13
|312.500
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T59
|73-74-77-74
|+18
|9.250
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T12
|71-73-73-71
|E
|105.000
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T53
|69-69-72-71
|+1
|6.050
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T2
|72-70-71-65
|-6
|391.667
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T11
|65-70-68-68
|-9
|115.000
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T66
|70-69-72-72
|-1
|6.625
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T12
|70-73-73-68
|-4
|125.000
English's recent performances
- English has finished in the top five three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished second with a score of 13-under.
- English has an average of 0.130 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.404 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- English has averaged 0.905 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
English's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|59
|0.212
|0.130
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|87
|0.095
|0.228
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|90
|0.024
|0.143
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|21
|0.358
|0.404
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|34
|0.690
|0.905
English's advanced stats and rankings
- English has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.212 (59th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.4 yards ranks 95th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, English has sported a 0.095 mark that ranks 87th on TOUR. He ranks 88th with a 66.50% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, English has delivered a 0.358 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 21st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 85th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.93, and he ranks 156th by breaking par 20.02% of the time.
- English currently ranks seventh in FedExCup Regular Season points with 2,232 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for English as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
