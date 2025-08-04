PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
32M AGO

Harris English betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Harris English of the United States tees off on the 14th hole during day four of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 20, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

    Harris English returns to TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee, for the FedEx St. Jude Championship from Aug. 7-10, 2025. English looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 61st at 2-over par.

    Latest odds for English at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    English's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T6168-68-70-76+2
    2023T5270-71-70-67-2
    2021T3169-68-70-69-8
    2020264-66-66-69-19

    At the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    • In English's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 61st after posting a score of 2-over.
    • English's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished second at 19-under.
    • Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    English's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 20, 2025The Open Championship267-70-68-66-13500.000
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT2272-65-66-72-531.875
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT467-68-67-65-13312.500
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT5973-74-77-74+189.250
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT1271-73-73-71E105.000
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT5369-69-72-71+16.050
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT272-70-71-65-6391.667
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT1165-70-68-68-9115.000
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT6670-69-72-72-16.625
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT1270-73-73-68-4125.000

    English's recent performances

    • English has finished in the top five three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished second with a score of 13-under.
    • English has an average of 0.130 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.404 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • English has averaged 0.905 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    English's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee590.2120.130
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green870.0950.228
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green900.0240.143
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting210.3580.404
    Average Strokes Gained: Total340.6900.905

    English's advanced stats and rankings

    • English has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.212 (59th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.4 yards ranks 95th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, English has sported a 0.095 mark that ranks 87th on TOUR. He ranks 88th with a 66.50% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, English has delivered a 0.358 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 21st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 85th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.93, and he ranks 156th by breaking par 20.02% of the time.
    • English currently ranks seventh in FedExCup Regular Season points with 2,232 points.

    All stats in this article are accurate for English as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

