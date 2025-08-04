Chris Kirk betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship
1 Min Read
Chris Kirk of the United States plays a shot on the 18th hole during the final round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on August 03, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Chris Kirk returns to the FedEx St. Jude Championship, set to tee off at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee from Aug. 7-10, 2025. Kirk looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 50th at 1-under par.
Latest odds for Kirk at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Kirk's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T50
|64-70-71-74
|-1
|2023
|T16
|71-67-67-66
|-9
|2022
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|2021
|T56
|72-68-68-71
|-5
At the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- In Kirk's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 50th after posting a score of 1-under.
- Kirk's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 16th at 9-under.
- Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Kirk's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T5
|66-65-67-68
|-14
|100.000
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T14
|64-67-70-67
|-16
|52.000
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|64
|67-68-79-72
|+2
|4.200
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|PT2
|65-65-69-67
|-22
|245.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T12
|73-70-72-71
|+6
|97.143
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T55
|73-70-78-68
|+5
|10.500
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T42
|68-73-71-65
|-3
|17.625
Kirk's recent performances
- Kirk has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for second with a score of 22-under.
- Kirk has an average of 0.067 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.289 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kirk has averaged 1.134 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kirk's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|78
|0.123
|0.067
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|41
|0.328
|0.520
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|62
|0.103
|0.257
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|158
|-0.342
|0.289
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|79
|0.212
|1.134
Kirk's advanced stats and rankings
- Kirk is averaging 0.123 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (78th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.0 yards ranks 136th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kirk is sporting a 0.328 mark that ranks 41st on TOUR. He ranks 45th with a 68.41% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kirk is delivering a -0.342 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 158th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 113th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.13, and he ranks 93rd by breaking par 21.75% of the time.
- Kirk has accumulated 682 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 61st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kirk as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.