2H AGO

Chris Kirk betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Chris Kirk of the United States plays a shot on the 18th hole during the final round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on August 03, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

    Chris Kirk returns to the FedEx St. Jude Championship, set to tee off at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee from Aug. 7-10, 2025. Kirk looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 50th at 1-under par.

    Latest odds for Kirk at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Kirk's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T5064-70-71-74-1
    2023T1671-67-67-66-9
    2022MC72-72+4
    2021T5672-68-68-71-5

    At the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    • In Kirk's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 50th after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Kirk's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 16th at 9-under.
    • Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Kirk's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT566-65-67-68-14100.000
    July 27, 20253M OpenT1464-67-70-67-1652.000
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC73-74+5--
    July 6, 2025John Deere Classic6467-68-79-72+24.200
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicPT265-65-69-67-22245.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT1273-70-72-71+697.143
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC75-76+7--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-74+3--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT5573-70-78-68+510.500
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT4268-73-71-65-317.625

    Kirk's recent performances

    • Kirk has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for second with a score of 22-under.
    • Kirk has an average of 0.067 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.289 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kirk has averaged 1.134 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kirk's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee780.1230.067
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green410.3280.520
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green620.1030.257
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting158-0.3420.289
    Average Strokes Gained: Total790.2121.134

    Kirk's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kirk is averaging 0.123 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (78th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.0 yards ranks 136th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kirk is sporting a 0.328 mark that ranks 41st on TOUR. He ranks 45th with a 68.41% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kirk is delivering a -0.342 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 158th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 113th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.13, and he ranks 93rd by breaking par 21.75% of the time.
    • Kirk has accumulated 682 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 61st on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kirk as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

