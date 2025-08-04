Jason Day betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship
Jason Day of Australia plays his second shot on the second hole during day one of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 17, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Jason Day returns to the FedEx St. Jude Championship, set to tee off at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee from Aug. 7-10, 2025. Day looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 22nd.
Latest odds for Day at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Day's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T22
|72-67-65-70
|-6
|2023
|T52
|68-72-72-66
|-2
|2022
|MC
|65-74
|-1
|2021
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|2020
|MC
|70-75
|+3
At the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- In Day's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 22nd after posting a score of 6-under.
- Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Day's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|74-66
|-2
|--
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T4
|66-66-67-68
|-13
|312.500
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T23
|76-67-72-73
|+8
|42.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T49
|68-69-70-73
|-4
|12.500
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T8
|70-70-71-72
|-5
|188.750
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T27
|70-66-69-66
|-9
|29.500
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T8
|76-64-69-74
|-5
|175.000
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T50
|76-72-74-72
|+6
|12.750
Day's recent performances
- Day has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Travelers Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 13-under.
- Day has an average of 0.119 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.457 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Day has averaged 0.969 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Day's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|92
|0.060
|0.119
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|97
|0.029
|-0.096
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|19
|0.289
|0.489
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|60
|0.171
|0.457
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|48
|0.549
|0.969
Day's advanced stats and rankings
- Day has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.060 (92nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.1 yards ranks 135th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Day is sporting a 0.029 mark that ranks 97th on TOUR. He ranks 102nd with a 66.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Day is delivering a 0.171 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 60th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 36th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.60, and he ranks 82nd by breaking par 22.00% of the time.
- Day has accumulated 1,070 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 37th on TOUR.
- His Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.44% ranks 30th on TOUR this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Day as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
