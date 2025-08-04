Jason Day betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

Day has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.060 (92nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.1 yards ranks 135th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Day is sporting a 0.029 mark that ranks 97th on TOUR. He ranks 102nd with a 66.11% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Day is delivering a 0.171 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 60th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 36th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.60, and he ranks 82nd by breaking par 22.00% of the time.

Day has accumulated 1,070 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 37th on TOUR.