1H AGO

Jason Day betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jason Day of Australia plays his second shot on the second hole during day one of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 17, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Jason Day of Australia plays his second shot on the second hole during day one of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 17, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

    Jason Day returns to the FedEx St. Jude Championship, set to tee off at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee from Aug. 7-10, 2025. Day looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 22nd.

    Latest odds for Day at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Day's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2272-67-65-70-6
    2023T5268-72-72-66-2
    2022MC65-74-1
    2021MC73-73+4
    2020MC70-75+3

    At the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    • In Day's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 22nd after posting a score of 6-under.
    • Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Day's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC73-71+2--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC74-66-2--
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT466-66-67-68-13312.500
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT2376-67-72-73+842.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC73-75+6--
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT4968-69-70-73-412.500
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT870-70-71-72-5188.750
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT2770-66-69-66-929.500
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT876-64-69-74-5175.000
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT5076-72-74-72+612.750

    Day's recent performances

    • Day has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Travelers Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 13-under.
    • Day has an average of 0.119 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.457 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Day has averaged 0.969 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Day's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee920.0600.119
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green970.029-0.096
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green190.2890.489
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting600.1710.457
    Average Strokes Gained: Total480.5490.969

    Day's advanced stats and rankings

    • Day has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.060 (92nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.1 yards ranks 135th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Day is sporting a 0.029 mark that ranks 97th on TOUR. He ranks 102nd with a 66.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Day is delivering a 0.171 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 60th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 36th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.60, and he ranks 82nd by breaking par 22.00% of the time.
    • Day has accumulated 1,070 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 37th on TOUR.
    • His Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.44% ranks 30th on TOUR this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Day as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

