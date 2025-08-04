PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
57M AGO

Stephan Jaeger betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Stephan Jaeger of Germany tees off on the sixth hole during day one of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 17, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Warren Little/Getty Images)

Stephan Jaeger of Germany tees off on the sixth hole during day one of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 17, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Warren Little/Getty Images)

    Stephan Jaeger returns to TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee for the FedEx St. Jude Championship, set to take place Aug. 7-10, 2025. Jaeger looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 40th at 3-under.

    Latest odds for Jaeger at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Jaeger's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T4070-70-67-70-3
    2023T2069-65-69-69-8
    2022T4671-67-69-69-4

    At the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    • In Jaeger's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 40th after posting a score of 3-under.
    • Jaeger's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 20th at 8-under.
    • Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Jaeger's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-72E--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC72-76+6--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicW/D74+3--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC70-72-2--
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT3468-70-68-71-325.750
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC73-76+9--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT3976-72-73-74+719.500
    May 18, 2025PGA Championship7067-75-76-74+86.250
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT765-69-70-66-10187.500
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT5664-70-73-71-65.500

    Jaeger's recent performances

    • Jaeger has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 10-under.
    • Jaeger has an average of -0.285 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.101 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Jaeger has averaged -0.315 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Jaeger's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee145-0.279-0.285
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green510.2690.080
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green560.118-0.212
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting420.2280.101
    Average Strokes Gained: Total720.337-0.315

    Jaeger's advanced stats and rankings

    • Jaeger is posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.279 (145th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.3 yards ranks 70th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Jaeger is sporting a 0.269 mark that ranks 51st on TOUR. He ranks 149th with a 64.08% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Jaeger is delivering a 0.228 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 42nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 27th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.53, and he ranks 44th by breaking par 22.75% of the time.
    • Jaeger has accumulated 726 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 58th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Jaeger as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Aug 4, 2025

    Viktor Hovland betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Aug 4, 2025

    Field, format unveiled for Creator Classic at East Lake

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Aug 4, 2025

    WiretoWire: Young becomes 1,000th TOUR winner

    Presented by

    Comcast Business TOUR Top 10
    Wire to Wire
    Official

    Wyndham Championship

    1

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -2

    -22

    1

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -2

    2

    Mac Meissner
    USA
    M. Meissner
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    -16

    2

    USA
    M. Meissner
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Mark Hubbard
    USA
    M. Hubbard
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -7

    -15

    T3

    USA
    M. Hubbard
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -7

    T3

    Alex Noren
    SWE
    A. Noren
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    -15

    T3

    SWE
    A. Noren
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T5

    Jackson Koivun
    USA
    J. Koivun
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    -14

    T5

    USA
    J. Koivun
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T5

    Chris Kirk
    USA
    C. Kirk
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -2

    -14

    T5

    USA
    C. Kirk
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW