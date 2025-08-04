Stephan Jaeger betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship
Stephan Jaeger of Germany tees off on the sixth hole during day one of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 17, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Warren Little/Getty Images)
Stephan Jaeger returns to TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee for the FedEx St. Jude Championship, set to take place Aug. 7-10, 2025. Jaeger looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 40th at 3-under.
Latest odds for Jaeger at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Jaeger's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T40
|70-70-67-70
|-3
|2023
|T20
|69-65-69-69
|-8
|2022
|T46
|71-67-69-69
|-4
At the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- In Jaeger's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 40th after posting a score of 3-under.
- Jaeger's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 20th at 8-under.
- Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Jaeger's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|72-76
|+6
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|W/D
|74
|+3
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T34
|68-70-68-71
|-3
|25.750
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-76
|+9
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T39
|76-72-73-74
|+7
|19.500
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|70
|67-75-76-74
|+8
|6.250
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T7
|65-69-70-66
|-10
|187.500
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T56
|64-70-73-71
|-6
|5.500
Jaeger's recent performances
- Jaeger has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 10-under.
- Jaeger has an average of -0.285 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.101 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Jaeger has averaged -0.315 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Jaeger's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|145
|-0.279
|-0.285
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|51
|0.269
|0.080
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|56
|0.118
|-0.212
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|42
|0.228
|0.101
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|72
|0.337
|-0.315
Jaeger's advanced stats and rankings
- Jaeger is posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.279 (145th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.3 yards ranks 70th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Jaeger is sporting a 0.269 mark that ranks 51st on TOUR. He ranks 149th with a 64.08% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Jaeger is delivering a 0.228 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 42nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 27th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.53, and he ranks 44th by breaking par 22.75% of the time.
- Jaeger has accumulated 726 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 58th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Jaeger as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.