53M AGO

Wyndham Clark betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Wyndham Clark of the United States lines up a putt on the 18th green during the final round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 27, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (Andrew Wevers/Getty Images)

    Wyndham Clark returns to the FedEx St. Jude Championship, set to tee off at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee from Aug. 7-10, 2025. Clark looks to build on his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for seventh at 12-under par.

    Latest odds for Clark at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Clark's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T768-69-67-64-12
    2023T6670-76-70-68+4
    2022T2867-67-67-72-7
    2021MC78-70+6
    2020T2968-71-67-68-10

    At the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    • In Clark's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for seventh after posting a score of 12-under.
    • Clark's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for seventh at 12-under.
    • Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Clark's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 27, 20253M OpenT1267-65-67-68-1762.500
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT476-66-66-65-11300.000
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT1166-69-66-71-867.500
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC66-74-4--
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT1764-72-66-72-654.750
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC74-74+8--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT5966-69-74-66-54.800
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday5678-71-77-75+1310.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT5072-69-73-74+413.050
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT6369-73-70-70+27.375

    Clark's recent performances

    • Clark has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 11-under.
    • Clark has an average of -0.012 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.250 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Clark has averaged 1.004 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Clark's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee830.093-0.012
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green145-0.2360.309
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green170.3120.458
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting580.1820.250
    Average Strokes Gained: Total700.3501.004

    Clark's advanced stats and rankings

    • Clark has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.093 (83rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.5 yards ranks 25th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Clark is sporting a -0.236 mark that ranks 145th on TOUR. He ranks 97th with a 66.36% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Clark is delivering a 0.182 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 58th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 45th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.65, and he ranks 16th by breaking par 24.15% of the time.
    • Clark has accumulated 853 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 49th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Clark as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

