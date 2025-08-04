Wyndham Clark betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship
Wyndham Clark of the United States lines up a putt on the 18th green during the final round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 27, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (Andrew Wevers/Getty Images)
Wyndham Clark returns to the FedEx St. Jude Championship, set to tee off at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee from Aug. 7-10, 2025. Clark looks to build on his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for seventh at 12-under par.
Latest odds for Clark at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Clark's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T7
|68-69-67-64
|-12
|2023
|T66
|70-76-70-68
|+4
|2022
|T28
|67-67-67-72
|-7
|2021
|MC
|78-70
|+6
|2020
|T29
|68-71-67-68
|-10
At the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- In Clark's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for seventh after posting a score of 12-under.
- Clark's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for seventh at 12-under.
- Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Clark's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T12
|67-65-67-68
|-17
|62.500
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T4
|76-66-66-65
|-11
|300.000
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T11
|66-69-66-71
|-8
|67.500
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|66-74
|-4
|--
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T17
|64-72-66-72
|-6
|54.750
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-74
|+8
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T59
|66-69-74-66
|-5
|4.800
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|56
|78-71-77-75
|+13
|10.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T50
|72-69-73-74
|+4
|13.050
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T63
|69-73-70-70
|+2
|7.375
Clark's recent performances
- Clark has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 11-under.
- Clark has an average of -0.012 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.250 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Clark has averaged 1.004 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Clark's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|83
|0.093
|-0.012
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|145
|-0.236
|0.309
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|17
|0.312
|0.458
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|58
|0.182
|0.250
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|70
|0.350
|1.004
Clark's advanced stats and rankings
- Clark has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.093 (83rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.5 yards ranks 25th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Clark is sporting a -0.236 mark that ranks 145th on TOUR. He ranks 97th with a 66.36% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Clark is delivering a 0.182 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 58th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 45th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.65, and he ranks 16th by breaking par 24.15% of the time.
- Clark has accumulated 853 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 49th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Clark as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
