25M AGO

Jake Knapp betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jake Knapp of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on August 01, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

    Jake Knapp returns to the FedEx St. Jude Championship, set to tee off at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee from Aug. 7-10, 2025. Knapp looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished 67th at 6-over par.

    Latest odds for Knapp at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Knapp's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    20246770-75-71-70+6

    At the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    • In Knapp's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2024, he finished 67th after posting a score of 6-over.
    • Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Knapp's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC74-65-1--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT364-65-67-68-20133.750
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT2264-69-68-74-531.875
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT2168-69-69-65-1338.250
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT472-61-66-68-21122.500
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT2763-69-66-72-1026.556
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-72+2--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC73-71+2--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT3968-69-70-66-1114.500
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New Orleans363-69-60-70-26105.000

    Knapp's recent performances

    • Knapp has finished in the top five three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he tied for third with a score of 20-under.
    • Knapp has an average of 0.907 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.915 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Knapp has averaged 1.923 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Knapp's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee540.2260.907
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green890.0880.003
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green115-0.0680.097
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting120.5280.915
    Average Strokes Gained: Total280.7731.923

    Knapp's advanced stats and rankings

    • Knapp has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.226 (54th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.1 yards ranks 21st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Knapp sports a 0.088 mark that ranks 89th on TOUR. He ranks 42nd with a 68.57% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Knapp has delivered a 0.528 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 12th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 32nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.58, and he ranks fifth by breaking par 25.42% of the time.
    • Knapp has accumulated 871 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 47th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Knapp as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Sponsored by CDW