Jake Knapp betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship
Jake Knapp of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on August 01, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)
Jake Knapp returns to the FedEx St. Jude Championship, set to tee off at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee from Aug. 7-10, 2025. Knapp looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished 67th at 6-over par.
Knapp's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|67
|70-75-71-70
|+6
At the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- In Knapp's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2024, he finished 67th after posting a score of 6-over.
- Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Knapp's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|74-65
|-1
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T3
|64-65-67-68
|-20
|133.750
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T22
|64-69-68-74
|-5
|31.875
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T21
|68-69-69-65
|-13
|38.250
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T4
|72-61-66-68
|-21
|122.500
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T27
|63-69-66-72
|-10
|26.556
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T39
|68-69-70-66
|-11
|14.500
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|3
|63-69-60-70
|-26
|105.000
Knapp's recent performances
- Knapp has finished in the top five three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he tied for third with a score of 20-under.
- Knapp has an average of 0.907 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.915 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Knapp has averaged 1.923 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Knapp's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|54
|0.226
|0.907
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|89
|0.088
|0.003
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|115
|-0.068
|0.097
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|12
|0.528
|0.915
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|28
|0.773
|1.923
Knapp's advanced stats and rankings
- Knapp has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.226 (54th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.1 yards ranks 21st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Knapp sports a 0.088 mark that ranks 89th on TOUR. He ranks 42nd with a 68.57% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Knapp has delivered a 0.528 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 12th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 32nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.58, and he ranks fifth by breaking par 25.42% of the time.
- Knapp has accumulated 871 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 47th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Knapp as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
