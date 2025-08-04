PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Nico Echavarria betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Nico Echavarria of Colombia lines up a putt on the ninth green during the final round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on August 03, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Nico Echavarria of Colombia lines up a putt on the ninth green during the final round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on August 03, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

    Nico Echavarria is set to compete in the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee, from Aug. 7-10, 2025. This marks Echavarria's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Echavarria at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    At the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    • This is Echavarria's first time competing in the FedEx St. Jude Championship in the past five years.
    • Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Echavarria's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT1963-68-64-75-1044.000
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC72-74+4--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT2264-72-72-67-531.875
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC72-72+2--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT666-67-69-66-2095.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC78-75+13--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT5970-70-69-73+24.600
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT4168-74-71-73+219.125
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT2568-66-66-70-1433.250
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2866-68-62-74-185.500

    Echavarria's recent performances

    • Echavarria has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 20-under.
    • Echavarria has an average of 0.327 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.010 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Echavarria has averaged 0.545 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Echavarria's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee109-0.0070.327
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green630.2000.444
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green173-0.432-0.217
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting80.619-0.010
    Average Strokes Gained: Total670.3810.545

    Echavarria's advanced stats and rankings

    • Echavarria has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.200 (63rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.6 yards ranks 150th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season, Echavarria sports a -0.007 mark that ranks 109th on TOUR. He ranks 74th with a 67.25% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Echavarria has delivered a 0.619 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him eighth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 81st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.88, and he ranks 54th by breaking par 22.55% of the time.
    • Echavarria has accumulated 672 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 62nd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Echavarria as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

