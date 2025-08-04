Nico Echavarria betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship
Nico Echavarria of Colombia lines up a putt on the ninth green during the final round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on August 03, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Nico Echavarria is set to compete in the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee, from Aug. 7-10, 2025. This marks Echavarria's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
Latest odds for Echavarria at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
At the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- This is Echavarria's first time competing in the FedEx St. Jude Championship in the past five years.
- Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Echavarria's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T19
|63-68-64-75
|-10
|44.000
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T22
|64-72-72-67
|-5
|31.875
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T6
|66-67-69-66
|-20
|95.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|78-75
|+13
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T59
|70-70-69-73
|+2
|4.600
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T41
|68-74-71-73
|+2
|19.125
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T25
|68-66-66-70
|-14
|33.250
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T28
|66-68-62-74
|-18
|5.500
Echavarria's recent performances
- Echavarria has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 20-under.
- Echavarria has an average of 0.327 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.010 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Echavarria has averaged 0.545 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Echavarria's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|109
|-0.007
|0.327
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|63
|0.200
|0.444
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|173
|-0.432
|-0.217
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|8
|0.619
|-0.010
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|67
|0.381
|0.545
Echavarria's advanced stats and rankings
- Echavarria has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.200 (63rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.6 yards ranks 150th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season, Echavarria sports a -0.007 mark that ranks 109th on TOUR. He ranks 74th with a 67.25% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Echavarria has delivered a 0.619 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him eighth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 81st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.88, and he ranks 54th by breaking par 22.55% of the time.
- Echavarria has accumulated 672 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 62nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Echavarria as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
