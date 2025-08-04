Jhonattan Vegas betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship
Jhonattan Vegas of Venezuela plays a shot from the rough on the ninth hole during Day Three of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 19, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Jhonattan Vegas returns to the FedEx St. Jude Championship, set to tee off at TPC Southwind from Aug. 7-10, 2025. Vegas looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 40th at 3-under.
Vegas' recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T40
|69-73-65-70
|-3
|2022
|MC
|67-73
|E
|2021
|MC
|70-72
|E
At the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- In Vegas' most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 40th after posting a score of 3-under.
- Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Vegas' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T44
|68-69-69-67
|-11
|9.556
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T56
|72-70-70-73
|+1
|10.500
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T50
|67-71-70-71
|-1
|7.500
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T36
|74-67-71-66
|-2
|21.625
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T46
|74-70-72-77
|+13
|16.125
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T44
|74-73-73-76
|+8
|15.750
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T5
|64-70-73-72
|-5
|275.000
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T13
|63-69-67-69
|-16
|58.500
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-70
|-7
|--
Vegas' recent performances
- Vegas has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 5-under.
- Vegas has an average of 0.332 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.243 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Vegas has averaged 0.232 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Vegas' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|38
|0.286
|0.332
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|70
|0.150
|0.200
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|99
|-0.014
|-0.057
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|150
|-0.259
|-0.243
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|87
|0.163
|0.232
Vegas' advanced stats and rankings
- Vegas has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.286 (38th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.9 yards ranks 40th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Vegas sports a 0.150 mark that ranks 70th on TOUR. He ranks 53rd with a 67.90% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Vegas has delivered a -0.259 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 150th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 169th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.81, and he ranks 114th by breaking par 21.25% of the time.
- Vegas has accumulated 783 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 56th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Vegas as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
