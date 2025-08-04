PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

J.J. Spaun betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

J.J. Spaun of the United States plays a tee shot on the 11th hole during the first round of The Open Championship at Royal Portruch Golf Club on July 17, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    J.J. Spaun returns to TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee, for the FedEx St. Jude Championship, scheduled for Aug. 7-10, 2025. Spaun looks to improve upon his T24 finish from the 2023 tournament where he shot 7-under.

    Latest odds for Spaun at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Spaun's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T2470-68-68-67-7
    2022T4262-67-68-78-5

    At the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    • In Spaun's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2023, he finished tied for 24th after posting a score of 7-under.
    • Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Spaun's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT2373-69-68-68-647.000
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-72+2--
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT1473-71-66-63-790.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. Open166-72-69-72-1750.000
    June 1, 2025The Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC76-74+6--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT666-68-70-69-786.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT3771-68-72-74+123.500
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT1767-70-69-67-758.000
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT4266-75-71-67-516.500
    April 13, 2025Masters Tournament5074-72-74-75+714.250

    Spaun's recent performances

    • Spaun has finished in the top-20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished first with a score of 1-under.
    • Spaun has an average of 0.346 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.395 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Spaun has averaged 0.933 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Spaun's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee400.2780.346
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green80.6620.046
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green95-0.0100.146
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting530.1930.395
    Average Strokes Gained: Total91.1230.933

    Spaun's advanced stats and rankings

    • Spaun has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.278 (40th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.5 yards ranks 66th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Spaun is sporting a 0.662 mark that ranks eighth on TOUR. He ranks 43rd with a 68.47% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Spaun is delivering a 0.193 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 53rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 113th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.13, and he ranks 69th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
    • Spaun currently ranks eighth in FedExCup Regular Season points with 2,144 points.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Spaun as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

