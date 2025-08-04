J.J. Spaun betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship
J.J. Spaun of the United States plays a tee shot on the 11th hole during the first round of The Open Championship at Royal Portruch Golf Club on July 17, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
J.J. Spaun returns to TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee, for the FedEx St. Jude Championship, scheduled for Aug. 7-10, 2025. Spaun looks to improve upon his T24 finish from the 2023 tournament where he shot 7-under.
Latest odds for Spaun at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Spaun's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T24
|70-68-68-67
|-7
|2022
|T42
|62-67-68-78
|-5
At the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- In Spaun's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2023, he finished tied for 24th after posting a score of 7-under.
- Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Spaun's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T23
|73-69-68-68
|-6
|47.000
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T14
|73-71-66-63
|-7
|90.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|1
|66-72-69-72
|-1
|750.000
|June 1, 2025
|The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-74
|+6
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T6
|66-68-70-69
|-7
|86.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T37
|71-68-72-74
|+1
|23.500
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T17
|67-70-69-67
|-7
|58.000
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T42
|66-75-71-67
|-5
|16.500
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|50
|74-72-74-75
|+7
|14.250
Spaun's recent performances
- Spaun has finished in the top-20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished first with a score of 1-under.
- Spaun has an average of 0.346 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.395 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Spaun has averaged 0.933 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Spaun's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|40
|0.278
|0.346
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|8
|0.662
|0.046
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|95
|-0.010
|0.146
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|53
|0.193
|0.395
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|9
|1.123
|0.933
Spaun's advanced stats and rankings
- Spaun has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.278 (40th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.5 yards ranks 66th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Spaun is sporting a 0.662 mark that ranks eighth on TOUR. He ranks 43rd with a 68.47% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Spaun is delivering a 0.193 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 53rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 113th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.13, and he ranks 69th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
- Spaun currently ranks eighth in FedExCup Regular Season points with 2,144 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Spaun as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
