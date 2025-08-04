J.J. Spaun betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

Spaun has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.278 (40th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.5 yards ranks 66th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Spaun is sporting a 0.662 mark that ranks eighth on TOUR. He ranks 43rd with a 68.47% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Spaun is delivering a 0.193 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 53rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 113th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.13, and he ranks 69th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.