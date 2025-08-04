Scottie Scheffler betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

Scheffler has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.708, ranking first on TOUR this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.6 yards ranks 65th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Scheffler sports a 1.297 mark that ranks first on TOUR this season. He ranks 12th with a 70.75% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Scheffler has delivered a 0.362 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 20th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks eighth with a Putts Per Round average of 28.19, and he ranks first by breaking par 25.78% of the time.

Scheffler leads the TOUR in FedExCup Regular Season points with 4,806 points this season.