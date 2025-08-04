PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Scottie Scheffler betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

Scottie Scheffler of the United States plays a tee shot on day four of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 20, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

    Scottie Scheffler returns to TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee for the FedEx St. Jude Championship, set to tee off Aug. 7-10, 2025. Scheffler looks to build on his performance from last year's tournament where he finished fourth.

    Latest odds for Scheffler at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Scheffler's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024466-65-69-66-14
    2023T3167-66-71-70-6
    2022MC71-68-1
    2021T4370-68-69-70-7
    2020T470-59-67-71-17

    At the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    • In Scheffler's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2024, he finished fourth after posting a score of 14-under.
    • Scheffler's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished tied for fourth at 17-under.
    • Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Scheffler's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 20, 2025The Open Championship168-64-67-68-17750.000
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT867-68-69-67-980.000
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT662-69-72-65-12250.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT773-71-70-70+4225.000
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday170-70-68-70-10700.000
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT468-71-64-69-8122.500
    May 18, 2025PGA Championship169-68-65-71-11750.000
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson161-63-66-63-31500.000
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT864-70-68-70-12175.000
    April 13, 2025Masters Tournament468-71-72-69-8325.000

    Scheffler's recent performances

    • Scheffler has finished in the top 10 in all of his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished first with a score of 17-under.
    • Scheffler has an average of 0.471 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.221 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Scheffler has averaged 2.255 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Scheffler's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee10.7080.471
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green11.2971.043
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green210.2730.519
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting200.3620.221
    Average Strokes Gained: Total12.6402.255

    Scheffler's advanced stats and rankings

    • Scheffler has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.708, ranking first on TOUR this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.6 yards ranks 65th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Scheffler sports a 1.297 mark that ranks first on TOUR this season. He ranks 12th with a 70.75% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Scheffler has delivered a 0.362 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 20th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks eighth with a Putts Per Round average of 28.19, and he ranks first by breaking par 25.78% of the time.
    • Scheffler leads the TOUR in FedExCup Regular Season points with 4,806 points this season.
    • His Bogey Avoidance rate of 10.76% ranks first on TOUR this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Scheffler as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

