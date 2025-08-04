Scottie Scheffler betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship
Scottie Scheffler of the United States plays a tee shot on day four of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 20, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Scottie Scheffler returns to TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee for the FedEx St. Jude Championship, set to tee off Aug. 7-10, 2025. Scheffler looks to build on his performance from last year's tournament where he finished fourth.
Latest odds for Scheffler at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Scheffler's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|4
|66-65-69-66
|-14
|2023
|T31
|67-66-71-70
|-6
|2022
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|2021
|T43
|70-68-69-70
|-7
|2020
|T4
|70-59-67-71
|-17
At the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- In Scheffler's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2024, he finished fourth after posting a score of 14-under.
- Scheffler's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished tied for fourth at 17-under.
- Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Scheffler's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|1
|68-64-67-68
|-17
|750.000
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T8
|67-68-69-67
|-9
|80.000
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T6
|62-69-72-65
|-12
|250.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T7
|73-71-70-70
|+4
|225.000
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|1
|70-70-68-70
|-10
|700.000
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T4
|68-71-64-69
|-8
|122.500
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|1
|69-68-65-71
|-11
|750.000
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|1
|61-63-66-63
|-31
|500.000
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T8
|64-70-68-70
|-12
|175.000
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|4
|68-71-72-69
|-8
|325.000
Scheffler's recent performances
- Scheffler has finished in the top 10 in all of his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished first with a score of 17-under.
- Scheffler has an average of 0.471 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.221 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Scheffler has averaged 2.255 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Scheffler's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|1
|0.708
|0.471
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|1
|1.297
|1.043
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|21
|0.273
|0.519
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|20
|0.362
|0.221
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|1
|2.640
|2.255
Scheffler's advanced stats and rankings
- Scheffler has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.708, ranking first on TOUR this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.6 yards ranks 65th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Scheffler sports a 1.297 mark that ranks first on TOUR this season. He ranks 12th with a 70.75% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Scheffler has delivered a 0.362 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 20th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks eighth with a Putts Per Round average of 28.19, and he ranks first by breaking par 25.78% of the time.
- Scheffler leads the TOUR in FedExCup Regular Season points with 4,806 points this season.
- His Bogey Avoidance rate of 10.76% ranks first on TOUR this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Scheffler as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
