Russell Henley betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship
Russell Henley of the United States tees off on the sixth hole during day four of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 20, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Russell Henley returns to the FedEx St. Jude Championship, set to tee off at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee from Aug. 7-10, 2025. Henley looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 30th at 5-under.
Latest odds for Henley at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Henley's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T30
|68-68-73-66
|-5
|2023
|T6
|67-68-67-67
|-11
|2022
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|2021
|T56
|69-71-71-68
|-5
|2020
|T8
|64-67-70-68
|-15
At the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- In Henley's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 30th after posting a score of 5-under.
- Henley's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished tied for eighth at 15-under.
- Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Henley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T10
|72-70-65-68
|-9
|145.000
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T2
|68-68-61-69
|-14
|375.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T10
|70-72-72-71
|+5
|165.000
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T5
|74-68-73-71
|-2
|287.500
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|77-75
|+10
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T46
|65-74-72-67
|-2
|14.300
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T8
|64-68-70-70
|-12
|175.000
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|79-68
|+3
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T30
|72-70-74-69
|-3
|35.000
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|1
|72-68-67-70
|-11
|700.000
Henley's recent performances
- Henley has finished in the top 10 six times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished first with a score of 11-under.
- Henley has an average of -0.028 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.295 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Henley has averaged 1.345 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Henley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|112
|-0.028
|0.021
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|14
|0.573
|0.472
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|6
|0.505
|0.639
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|32
|0.295
|0.086
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|5
|1.345
|1.218
Henley's advanced stats and rankings
- Henley ranks 14th on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green with an average of 0.573.
- His Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.505 ranks sixth on TOUR.
- Henley's Strokes Gained: Total average of 1.345 places him fifth on TOUR.
- He ranks 18th in Greens in Regulation Percentage at 70.34%.
- Henley is fourth in FedExCup Regular Season points with 2,391 points.
- His Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.69% ranks 16th on TOUR.
- Henley breaks par on 23.51% of his holes, ranking 27th in Par Breakers.
All stats in this article are accurate for Henley as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
