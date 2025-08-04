Russell Henley betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

Henley has finished in the top 10 six times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished first with a score of 11-under.

Henley has an average of -0.028 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.295 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.