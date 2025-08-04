PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
22M AGO

Russell Henley betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Russell Henley of the United States tees off on the sixth hole during day four of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 20, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Russell Henley of the United States tees off on the sixth hole during day four of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 20, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

    Russell Henley returns to the FedEx St. Jude Championship, set to tee off at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee from Aug. 7-10, 2025. Henley looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 30th at 5-under.

    Latest odds for Henley at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Henley's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T3068-68-73-66-5
    2023T667-68-67-67-11
    2022MC68-71-1
    2021T5669-71-71-68-5
    2020T864-67-70-68-15

    At the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    • In Henley's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 30th after posting a score of 5-under.
    • Henley's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished tied for eighth at 15-under.
    • Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Henley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT1072-70-65-68-9145.000
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT268-68-61-69-14375.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT1070-72-72-71+5165.000
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT574-68-73-71-2287.500
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC77-75+10--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT4665-74-72-67-214.300
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT864-68-70-70-12175.000
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC79-68+3--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT3072-70-74-69-335.000
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard172-68-67-70-11700.000

    Henley's recent performances

    • Henley has finished in the top 10 six times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished first with a score of 11-under.
    • Henley has an average of -0.028 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.295 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Henley has averaged 1.345 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Henley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee112-0.0280.021
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green140.5730.472
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green60.5050.639
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting320.2950.086
    Average Strokes Gained: Total51.3451.218

    Henley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Henley ranks 14th on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green with an average of 0.573.
    • His Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.505 ranks sixth on TOUR.
    • Henley's Strokes Gained: Total average of 1.345 places him fifth on TOUR.
    • He ranks 18th in Greens in Regulation Percentage at 70.34%.
    • Henley is fourth in FedExCup Regular Season points with 2,391 points.
    • His Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.69% ranks 16th on TOUR.
    • Henley breaks par on 23.51% of his holes, ranking 27th in Par Breakers.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Henley as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

