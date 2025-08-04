PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Robert MacIntyre betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Robert MacIntyre of Scotland plays his shot from the 16th tee during the third round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on August 02, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Robert MacIntyre of Scotland plays his shot from the 16th tee during the third round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on August 02, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

    Robert MacIntyre returns to the FedEx St. Jude Championship, set to tee off at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee from Aug. 7-10, 2025. MacIntyre looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for seventh.

    Latest odds for MacIntyre at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    MacIntyre's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T767-66-70-65-12

    At the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    • In MacIntyre's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for seventh after posting a score of 12-under.
    • Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    MacIntyre's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    August 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT4466-70-71-69-49.045
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT771-66-70-67-10225.000
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT6568-71-72-71+23.500
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT1771-67-70-66-654.750
    June 15, 2025U.S. Open270-74-69-68+1500.000
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT3665-72-69-65-917.000
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT2071-74-73-72+251.000
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT668-70-64-71-786.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT4768-70-73-76+315.750
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT3469-68-72-67-422.656

    MacIntyre's recent performances

    • MacIntyre has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished second with a score of 1-over.
    • MacIntyre has an average of -0.086 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.271 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • MacIntyre has averaged 0.931 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    MacIntyre's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee530.235-0.086
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green300.4110.324
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green720.0580.421
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting710.1340.271
    Average Strokes Gained: Total210.8380.931

    MacIntyre's advanced stats and rankings

    • MacIntyre posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.235 (53rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.0 yards ranked 108th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, MacIntyre sported a 0.411 mark that ranked 30th on TOUR. He ranked 33rd with a 69.14% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, MacIntyre delivered a 0.134 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 71st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 144th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.40, and he ranked 68th by breaking par 22.30 percent of the time.
    • MacIntyre has accumulated 1,488 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 15th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for MacIntyre as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

