Robert MacIntyre betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship
Robert MacIntyre of Scotland plays his shot from the 16th tee during the third round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on August 02, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Robert MacIntyre returns to the FedEx St. Jude Championship, set to tee off at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee from Aug. 7-10, 2025. MacIntyre looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for seventh.
Latest odds for MacIntyre at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
MacIntyre's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T7
|67-66-70-65
|-12
At the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- In MacIntyre's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for seventh after posting a score of 12-under.
- Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
MacIntyre's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|August 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T44
|66-70-71-69
|-4
|9.045
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T7
|71-66-70-67
|-10
|225.000
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T65
|68-71-72-71
|+2
|3.500
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T17
|71-67-70-66
|-6
|54.750
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|2
|70-74-69-68
|+1
|500.000
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T36
|65-72-69-65
|-9
|17.000
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T20
|71-74-73-72
|+2
|51.000
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T6
|68-70-64-71
|-7
|86.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T47
|68-70-73-76
|+3
|15.750
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T34
|69-68-72-67
|-4
|22.656
MacIntyre's recent performances
- MacIntyre has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished second with a score of 1-over.
- MacIntyre has an average of -0.086 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.271 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- MacIntyre has averaged 0.931 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
MacIntyre's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|53
|0.235
|-0.086
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|30
|0.411
|0.324
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|72
|0.058
|0.421
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|71
|0.134
|0.271
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|21
|0.838
|0.931
MacIntyre's advanced stats and rankings
- MacIntyre posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.235 (53rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.0 yards ranked 108th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, MacIntyre sported a 0.411 mark that ranked 30th on TOUR. He ranked 33rd with a 69.14% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, MacIntyre delivered a 0.134 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 71st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 144th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.40, and he ranked 68th by breaking par 22.30 percent of the time.
- MacIntyre has accumulated 1,488 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 15th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for MacIntyre as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
