Xander Schauffele betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship
Xander Schauffele of the United States lines up a putt with his caddie on the 18th green during day four of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 20, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
Xander Schauffele returns to TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee for the FedEx St. Jude Championship, set to tee off Aug. 7-10, 2025. Schauffele looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for second at 15-under.
Latest odds for Schauffele at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Schauffele's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T2
|66-69-67-63
|-15
|2023
|T24
|66-68-70-69
|-7
|2022
|T57
|68-68-73-69
|-2
|2021
|T16
|70-62-70-71
|-11
|2020
|T25
|68-71-67-67
|-11
At the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- In Schauffele's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for second after posting a score of 15-under.
- Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Schauffele's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T7
|71-69-66-68
|-10
|225.000
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T8
|68-66-71-66
|-9
|80.000
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T61
|69-72-68-75
|+4
|7.875
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T12
|72-74-71-69
|+6
|97.143
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T25
|73-69-74-76
|+4
|37.083
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T28
|72-71-72-68
|-1
|37.000
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T11
|67-69-69-66
|-9
|115.000
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T18
|69-68-71-67
|-9
|50.000
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T8
|73-69-70-71
|-5
|188.750
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T12
|70-68-75-66
|-5
|59.250
Schauffele's recent performances
- Schauffele has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 10-under.
- Schauffele has an average of 0.064 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.093 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Schauffele has averaged 0.655 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Schauffele's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|111
|-0.018
|0.064
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|7
|0.681
|0.621
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|95
|-0.010
|0.064
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|132
|-0.144
|-0.093
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|51
|0.509
|0.655
Schauffele's advanced stats and rankings
- Schauffele has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.018 (111th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.1 yards ranks 29th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Schauffele is sporting a 0.681 mark that ranks seventh on TOUR. He ranks 61st with a 67.63% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Schauffele has delivered a -0.144 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 132nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 152nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.48, and he ranks 90th by breaking par 21.79% of the time.
- Schauffele has accumulated 953 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 42nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Schauffele as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
