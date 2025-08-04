PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
19M AGO

Xander Schauffele betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Xander Schauffele of the United States lines up a putt with his caddie on the 18th green during day four of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 20, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Xander Schauffele of the United States lines up a putt with his caddie on the 18th green during day four of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 20, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    Xander Schauffele returns to TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee for the FedEx St. Jude Championship, set to tee off Aug. 7-10, 2025. Schauffele looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for second at 15-under.

    Latest odds for Schauffele at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Schauffele's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T266-69-67-63-15
    2023T2466-68-70-69-7
    2022T5768-68-73-69-2
    2021T1670-62-70-71-11
    2020T2568-71-67-67-11

    At the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    • In Schauffele's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for second after posting a score of 15-under.
    • Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Schauffele's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT771-69-66-68-10225.000
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT868-66-71-66-980.000
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT6169-72-68-75+47.875
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT1272-74-71-69+697.143
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT2573-69-74-76+437.083
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT2872-71-72-68-137.000
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT1167-69-69-66-9115.000
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT1869-68-71-67-950.000
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT873-69-70-71-5188.750
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT1270-68-75-66-559.250

    Schauffele's recent performances

    • Schauffele has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 10-under.
    • Schauffele has an average of 0.064 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.093 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Schauffele has averaged 0.655 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Schauffele's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee111-0.0180.064
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green70.6810.621
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green95-0.0100.064
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting132-0.144-0.093
    Average Strokes Gained: Total510.5090.655

    Schauffele's advanced stats and rankings

    • Schauffele has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.018 (111th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.1 yards ranks 29th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Schauffele is sporting a 0.681 mark that ranks seventh on TOUR. He ranks 61st with a 67.63% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Schauffele has delivered a -0.144 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 132nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 152nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.48, and he ranks 90th by breaking par 21.79% of the time.
    • Schauffele has accumulated 953 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 42nd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Schauffele as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Aug 4, 2025

    Suri wins Utah Championship

    Daily Wrap Up
    Image for article.
    Aug 4, 2025

    What to watch – and play – during upcoming FedExCup Playoffs

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Aug 4, 2025

    Scheffler claims top spot in Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10

    Presented by

    COMCAST BUSINESS
    Latest
    Official

    Wyndham Championship

    1

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -2

    -22

    1

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -2

    2

    Mac Meissner
    USA
    M. Meissner
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    -16

    2

    USA
    M. Meissner
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Mark Hubbard
    USA
    M. Hubbard
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -7

    -15

    T3

    USA
    M. Hubbard
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -7

    T3

    Alex Noren
    SWE
    A. Noren
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    -15

    T3

    SWE
    A. Noren
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T5

    Jackson Koivun
    USA
    J. Koivun
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    -14

    T5

    USA
    J. Koivun
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T5

    Chris Kirk
    USA
    C. Kirk
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -2

    -14

    T5

    USA
    C. Kirk
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW