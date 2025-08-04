Tony Finau betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship
Tony Finau of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on August 01, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)
Tony Finau returns to the FedEx St. Jude Championship, set to tee off at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee from Aug. 7-10, 2025. Finau looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he tied for 16th at 8-under.
Latest odds for Finau at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Finau's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T16
|69-66-68-69
|-8
|2023
|64
|67-73-69-73
|+2
|2022
|T5
|64-68-69-68
|-11
|2021
|1
|67-64-68-65
|-20
|2020
|MC
|72-69
|-1
At the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- In Finau's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 16th after posting a score of 8-under.
- Finau's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished first at 20-under.
- Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Finau's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T44
|70-65-70-71
|-4
|9.045
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|69-77
|+4
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T56
|70-68-72-75
|+1
|10.500
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T66
|73-74-68-76
|+11
|6.625
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T38
|76-70-74-71
|+11
|22.500
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T31
|72-73-76-72
|+5
|26.714
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T19
|70-69-69-74
|-2
|52.000
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T15
|65-70-67-70
|-8
|85.000
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T38
|72-70-68-68
|-6
|20.688
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|--
Finau's recent performances
- Finau has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 8-under.
- Finau has an average of -0.756 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.490 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Finau has averaged -0.957 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Finau's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|120
|-0.055
|-0.756
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|109
|-0.033
|-0.073
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|37
|0.193
|0.362
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|117
|-0.089
|-0.490
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|106
|0.016
|-0.957
Finau's advanced stats and rankings
- Finau's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.055 ranks 120th on TOUR, while his average Driving Distance of 304.6 yards ranks 76th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Finau sports a -0.033 mark that ranks 109th on TOUR. He ranks 109th with a 65.75% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Finau has delivered a -0.089 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 117th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 126th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.21.
- Finau ranks 60th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 690 points.
- He ranks 110th in Par Breakers, converting 21.31% of his holes into birdies or better.
All stats in this article are accurate for Finau as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
