22M AGO

Tony Finau betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Tony Finau of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on August 01, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

    Tony Finau returns to the FedEx St. Jude Championship, set to tee off at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee from Aug. 7-10, 2025. Finau looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he tied for 16th at 8-under.

    Latest odds for Finau at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Finau's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1669-66-68-69-8
    20236467-73-69-73+2
    2022T564-68-69-68-11
    2021167-64-68-65-20
    2020MC72-69-1

    At the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    • In Finau's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 16th after posting a score of 8-under.
    • Finau's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished first at 20-under.
    • Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Finau's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT4470-65-70-71-49.045
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC69-77+4--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT5670-68-72-75+110.500
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT6673-74-68-76+116.625
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT3876-70-74-71+1122.500
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT3172-73-76-72+526.714
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT1970-69-69-74-252.000
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT1565-70-67-70-885.000
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT3872-70-68-68-620.688
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC75-73+4--

    Finau's recent performances

    • Finau has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 8-under.
    • Finau has an average of -0.756 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.490 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Finau has averaged -0.957 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Finau's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee120-0.055-0.756
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green109-0.033-0.073
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green370.1930.362
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting117-0.089-0.490
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1060.016-0.957

    Finau's advanced stats and rankings

    • Finau's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.055 ranks 120th on TOUR, while his average Driving Distance of 304.6 yards ranks 76th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Finau sports a -0.033 mark that ranks 109th on TOUR. He ranks 109th with a 65.75% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Finau has delivered a -0.089 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 117th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 126th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.21.
    • Finau ranks 60th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 690 points.
    • He ranks 110th in Par Breakers, converting 21.31% of his holes into birdies or better.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Finau as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

