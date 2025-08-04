PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Hideki Matsuyama betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Hideki Matsuyama of Japan lines up a putt on the first green during the final round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on August 03, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

    Hideki Matsuyama returns to defend his title at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, set to tee off at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee from Aug. 7-10, 2025. Matsuyama looks to replicate his stellar performance from last year's tournament where he secured victory with a score of 17-under.

    Latest odds for Matsuyama at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Matsuyama's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024165-64-64-70-17
    2023T1667-69-70-65-9
    2021T4369-68-70-70-7
    2020T2970-69-65-70-10

    At the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    • In Matsuyama's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2024, he finished first after posting a score of 17-under.
    Matsuyama's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT1970-66-67-67-1044.000
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT1674-69-68-66-766.143
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT1367-66-70-67-1854.167
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT3069-69-73-65-430.250
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT4274-73-77-68+1219.125
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3874-75-74-71+622.000
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT3669-69-67-73-216.500
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC72-73+3--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT1765-72-63-73-758.000
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT2173-68-79-66-250.000

    Matsuyama's recent performances

    • Matsuyama has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 18-under.
    • Matsuyama has an average of -0.481 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.031 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Matsuyama has averaged 0.623 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Matsuyama's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee127-0.162-0.481
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green160.5720.552
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green50.5060.521
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting750.1270.031
    Average Strokes Gained: Total141.0430.623

    Matsuyama's advanced stats and rankings

    • Matsuyama's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.572 ranks 16th on TOUR this season, while his Greens in Regulation rate of 66.98% ranks 76th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Matsuyama sports a 0.506 mark that ranks fifth on TOUR this season.
    • On the greens, Matsuyama has delivered a 0.127 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 75th on TOUR. He ranks 44th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.64.
    • Matsuyama ranks 35th on TOUR in Par Breakers, converting 23.10% of his holes into birdies or better this season.
    • He has accumulated 1,309 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 21st on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Matsuyama as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

