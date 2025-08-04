Hideki Matsuyama betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship
1 Min Read
Hideki Matsuyama of Japan lines up a putt on the first green during the final round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on August 03, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Hideki Matsuyama returns to defend his title at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, set to tee off at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee from Aug. 7-10, 2025. Matsuyama looks to replicate his stellar performance from last year's tournament where he secured victory with a score of 17-under.
Latest odds for Matsuyama at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Matsuyama's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|1
|65-64-64-70
|-17
|2023
|T16
|67-69-70-65
|-9
|2021
|T43
|69-68-70-70
|-7
|2020
|T29
|70-69-65-70
|-10
At the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- In Matsuyama's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2024, he finished first after posting a score of 17-under.
- Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Matsuyama's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T19
|70-66-67-67
|-10
|44.000
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T16
|74-69-68-66
|-7
|66.143
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T13
|67-66-70-67
|-18
|54.167
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T30
|69-69-73-65
|-4
|30.250
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T42
|74-73-77-68
|+12
|19.125
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|38
|74-75-74-71
|+6
|22.000
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T36
|69-69-67-73
|-2
|16.500
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T17
|65-72-63-73
|-7
|58.000
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T21
|73-68-79-66
|-2
|50.000
Matsuyama's recent performances
- Matsuyama has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 18-under.
- Matsuyama has an average of -0.481 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.031 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Matsuyama has averaged 0.623 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Matsuyama's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|127
|-0.162
|-0.481
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|16
|0.572
|0.552
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|5
|0.506
|0.521
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|75
|0.127
|0.031
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|14
|1.043
|0.623
Matsuyama's advanced stats and rankings
- Matsuyama's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.572 ranks 16th on TOUR this season, while his Greens in Regulation rate of 66.98% ranks 76th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Matsuyama sports a 0.506 mark that ranks fifth on TOUR this season.
- On the greens, Matsuyama has delivered a 0.127 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 75th on TOUR. He ranks 44th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.64.
- Matsuyama ranks 35th on TOUR in Par Breakers, converting 23.10% of his holes into birdies or better this season.
- He has accumulated 1,309 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 21st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Matsuyama as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.