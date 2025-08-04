Sam Burns betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship
Sam Burns returns to TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee, for the FedEx St. Jude Championship, set to tee off Aug. 7-10, 2025. Burns looks to improve upon his T5 finish from last year's tournament where he shot 13-under par.
Latest odds for Burns at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Burns' recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T5
|67-63-70-67
|-13
|2023
|T52
|73-70-67-68
|-2
|2022
|T20
|65-69-67-71
|-8
|2021
|T21
|71-67-64-72
|-10
|2020
|MC
|68-75
|+1
At the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- In Burns' most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for fifth after posting a score of 13-under.
- Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Burns' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T61
|71-64-67-74
|-8
|4.200
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T45
|70-69-72-72
|-1
|15.750
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T47
|67-71-72-68
|-2
|9.500
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T17
|67-71-67-69
|-6
|54.750
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T7
|72-65-69-78
|+4
|225.000
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|P2
|66-66-68-62
|-18
|300.000
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T12
|76-65-75-72
|E
|105.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T19
|73-70-72-67
|-2
|52.000
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T30
|65-70-67-73
|-5
|30.250
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T5
|67-67-68-65
|-17
|84.375
Burns' recent performances
- Burns has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished second with a score of 18-under.
- Burns has an average of 0.312 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.086 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Burns has averaged 0.782 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Burns' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|69
|0.168
|0.312
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|134
|-0.173
|0.287
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|84
|0.040
|0.096
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|3
|0.833
|0.086
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|19
|0.869
|0.782
Burns' advanced stats and rankings
- Burns has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.168 (69th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.0 yards ranks 53rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Burns is sporting a -0.173 mark that ranks 134th on TOUR. He ranks 84th with a 66.74% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Burns is delivering a 0.833 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him third on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 14th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.31, and he ranks 23rd by breaking par 23.58% of the time.
- Burns has accumulated 1,266 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 24th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Burns as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
