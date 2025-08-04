PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
32M AGO

Sam Burns betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sam Burns of the United States plays his shot from the tenth tee during the first round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 24, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (David Berding/Getty Images)

    Sam Burns returns to TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee, for the FedEx St. Jude Championship, set to tee off Aug. 7-10, 2025. Burns looks to improve upon his T5 finish from last year's tournament where he shot 13-under par.

    Latest odds for Burns at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Burns' recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T567-63-70-67-13
    2023T5273-70-67-68-2
    2022T2065-69-67-71-8
    2021T2171-67-64-72-10
    2020MC68-75+1

    At the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    • In Burns' most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for fifth after posting a score of 13-under.
    • Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Burns' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 27, 20253M OpenT6171-64-67-74-84.200
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT4570-69-72-72-115.750
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT4767-71-72-68-29.500
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT1767-71-67-69-654.750
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT772-65-69-78+4225.000
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenP266-66-68-62-18300.000
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT1276-65-75-72E105.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT1973-70-72-67-252.000
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT3065-70-67-73-530.250
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT567-67-68-65-1784.375

    Burns' recent performances

    • Burns has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished second with a score of 18-under.
    • Burns has an average of 0.312 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.086 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Burns has averaged 0.782 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Burns' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee690.1680.312
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green134-0.1730.287
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green840.0400.096
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting30.8330.086
    Average Strokes Gained: Total190.8690.782

    Burns' advanced stats and rankings

    • Burns has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.168 (69th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.0 yards ranks 53rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Burns is sporting a -0.173 mark that ranks 134th on TOUR. He ranks 84th with a 66.74% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Burns is delivering a 0.833 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him third on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 14th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.31, and he ranks 23rd by breaking par 23.58% of the time.
    • Burns has accumulated 1,266 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 24th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Burns as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

