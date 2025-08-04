PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
21M AGO

Harry Hall betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Harry Hall of England tees off on the sixth hole during day four of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 20, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

    Harry Hall is set to compete in the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee, from Aug. 7-10, 2025. This marks Hall's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Hall at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    At the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    • This is Hall's first time competing in the FedEx St. Jude Championship in the past five years.
    • Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Hall's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT1566-69-69-65-1152.000
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT2873-67-68-71-540.000
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT1767-64-74-69-647.000
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT1366-67-68-69-1854.167
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT969-68-69-65-9151.667
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT2466-70-67-66-1135.500
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT668-67-70-68-786.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT1969-72-71-70-252.000
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT2069-69-68-68-1025.511
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT3369-68-68-67-1220.583

    Hall's recent performances

    • Hall has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he tied for sixth with a score of 7-under.
    • Hall has an average of 0.029 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.641 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hall has averaged 1.302 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hall's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee114-0.0340.029
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green1020.0130.193
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green150.3480.438
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting10.8740.641
    Average Strokes Gained: Total71.2011.302

    Hall's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hall's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.034 ranks 114th on TOUR, while his average Driving Distance of 303.3 yards ranks 88th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Hall sports a 0.013 mark that ranks 102nd on TOUR. He ranks 108th with a 65.79% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hall has delivered an impressive 0.874 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him first on TOUR. He also ranks first with a Putts Per Round average of 27.59.
    • Hall ranks third in Par Breakers, breaking par 25.68% of the time, and ninth in Bogey Avoidance at 13.35%.
    • He has accumulated 929 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 44th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hall as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

