Harry Hall betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

Hall's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.034 ranks 114th on TOUR, while his average Driving Distance of 303.3 yards ranks 88th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Hall sports a 0.013 mark that ranks 102nd on TOUR. He ranks 108th with a 65.79% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Hall has delivered an impressive 0.874 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him first on TOUR. He also ranks first with a Putts Per Round average of 27.59.

Hall ranks third in Par Breakers, breaking par 25.68% of the time, and ninth in Bogey Avoidance at 13.35%.