Harry Hall betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship
Harry Hall of England tees off on the sixth hole during day four of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 20, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Harry Hall is set to compete in the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee, from Aug. 7-10, 2025. This marks Hall's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
Latest odds for Hall at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
At the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- This is Hall's first time competing in the FedEx St. Jude Championship in the past five years.
- Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Hall's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T15
|66-69-69-65
|-11
|52.000
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T28
|73-67-68-71
|-5
|40.000
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T17
|67-64-74-69
|-6
|47.000
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T13
|66-67-68-69
|-18
|54.167
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T9
|69-68-69-65
|-9
|151.667
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T24
|66-70-67-66
|-11
|35.500
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T6
|68-67-70-68
|-7
|86.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T19
|69-72-71-70
|-2
|52.000
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T20
|69-69-68-68
|-10
|25.511
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T33
|69-68-68-67
|-12
|20.583
Hall's recent performances
- Hall has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he tied for sixth with a score of 7-under.
- Hall has an average of 0.029 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.641 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hall has averaged 1.302 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hall's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|114
|-0.034
|0.029
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|102
|0.013
|0.193
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|15
|0.348
|0.438
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|1
|0.874
|0.641
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|7
|1.201
|1.302
Hall's advanced stats and rankings
- Hall's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.034 ranks 114th on TOUR, while his average Driving Distance of 303.3 yards ranks 88th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Hall sports a 0.013 mark that ranks 102nd on TOUR. He ranks 108th with a 65.79% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hall has delivered an impressive 0.874 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him first on TOUR. He also ranks first with a Putts Per Round average of 27.59.
- Hall ranks third in Par Breakers, breaking par 25.68% of the time, and ninth in Bogey Avoidance at 13.35%.
- He has accumulated 929 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 44th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hall as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
