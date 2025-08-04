PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Akshay Bhatia betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

Akshay Bhatia of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on August 01, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

    Akshay Bhatia returns to TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee, for the FedEx St. Jude Championship from Aug. 7-10, 2025. Bhatia aims to improve upon his tied for 12th finish at 9-under in last year's tournament.

    Latest odds for Bhatia at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Bhatia's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1269-68-66-68-9

    At the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    • In Bhatia's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 12th after posting a score of 9-under.
    • Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Bhatia's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipW/D68-2--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT2566-66-63-75-1434.000
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT3073-68-70-69-434.000
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT2668-70-70-65-1530.250
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT5470-70-68-74+210.500
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC76-74+10--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT1670-69-80-70+168.750
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT2267-66-69-74-436.500
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC70-74+2--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT4663-70-71-74-214.300

    Bhatia's recent performances

    • Bhatia has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 1-over.
    • Bhatia has an average of -0.103 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.083 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Bhatia has averaged 0.284 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Bhatia's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee110-0.014-0.103
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green140.5730.591
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green163-0.282-0.287
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting190.3640.083
    Average Strokes Gained: Total400.6420.284

    Bhatia's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bhatia has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.573 this season, ranking 14th on TOUR.
    • His Greens in Regulation Percentage stands at 67.87%, placing him 55th on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Bhatia has delivered a 0.364 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 19th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 48th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.67.
    • Bhatia ranks 11th in Par Breakers, converting 24.56% of his holes into scores under par.
    • He has accumulated 909 FedExCup Regular Season points so far, ranking 45th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bhatia as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Sponsored by CDW