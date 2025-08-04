Akshay Bhatia betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship
1 Min Read
Akshay Bhatia of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on August 01, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)
Akshay Bhatia returns to TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee, for the FedEx St. Jude Championship from Aug. 7-10, 2025. Bhatia aims to improve upon his tied for 12th finish at 9-under in last year's tournament.
Latest odds for Bhatia at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Bhatia's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T12
|69-68-66-68
|-9
At the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- In Bhatia's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 12th after posting a score of 9-under.
- Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Bhatia's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|W/D
|68
|-2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T25
|66-66-63-75
|-14
|34.000
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T30
|73-68-70-69
|-4
|34.000
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T26
|68-70-70-65
|-15
|30.250
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T54
|70-70-68-74
|+2
|10.500
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|76-74
|+10
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T16
|70-69-80-70
|+1
|68.750
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T22
|67-66-69-74
|-4
|36.500
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T46
|63-70-71-74
|-2
|14.300
Bhatia's recent performances
- Bhatia has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 1-over.
- Bhatia has an average of -0.103 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.083 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Bhatia has averaged 0.284 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bhatia's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|110
|-0.014
|-0.103
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|14
|0.573
|0.591
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|163
|-0.282
|-0.287
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|19
|0.364
|0.083
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|40
|0.642
|0.284
Bhatia's advanced stats and rankings
- Bhatia has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.573 this season, ranking 14th on TOUR.
- His Greens in Regulation Percentage stands at 67.87%, placing him 55th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Bhatia has delivered a 0.364 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 19th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 48th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.67.
- Bhatia ranks 11th in Par Breakers, converting 24.56% of his holes into scores under par.
- He has accumulated 909 FedExCup Regular Season points so far, ranking 45th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bhatia as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.