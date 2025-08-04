PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
53M AGO

Erik van Rooyen betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Erik van Rooyen of South Africa prepares to play his shot from the ninth tee prior to the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on July 30, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Erik van Rooyen of South Africa prepares to play his shot from the ninth tee prior to the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on July 30, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

    Erik van Rooyen returns to the FedEx St. Jude Championship, set to tee off at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee from Aug. 7-10, 2025. Van Rooyen looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 33rd at 4-under.

    Latest odds for van Rooyen at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    van Rooyen's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T3368-66-71-71-4
    2021769-67-62-72-14

    At the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    • In van Rooyen's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 33rd after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Van Rooyen's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished seventh at 14-under.
    • Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    van Rooyen's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipW/D73+3--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC75-68+1--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC73-68+1--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT7869-69-74-70-62.050
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC75-74+9--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC67-71-2--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT3675-64-74-65-216.500
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC70-79+7--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT3465-70-73-68-422.656
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson266-67-65-63-23300.000

    van Rooyen's recent performances

    • Van Rooyen has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished second with a score of 23-under.
    • Van Rooyen has an average of -0.123 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -1.054 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Van Rooyen has averaged -0.908 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    van Rooyen's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee700.166-0.123
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green680.1600.287
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green98-0.013-0.019
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting152-0.317-1.054
    Average Strokes Gained: Total107-0.003-0.908

    van Rooyen's advanced stats and rankings

    • Van Rooyen's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.160 ranks 68th on TOUR. He ranks 58th with a 67.82% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, van Rooyen sports a 0.166 mark that ranks 70th on TOUR. His average Driving Distance of 308.6 yards ranks 43rd.
    • On the greens, van Rooyen has delivered a -0.317 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 152nd on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 135th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.28.
    • Van Rooyen ranks 25th in Par Breakers, breaking par 23.56% of the time.
    • He has accumulated 634 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 68th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for van Rooyen as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

