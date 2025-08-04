Erik van Rooyen betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship
1 Min Read
Erik van Rooyen of South Africa prepares to play his shot from the ninth tee prior to the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on July 30, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Erik van Rooyen returns to the FedEx St. Jude Championship, set to tee off at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee from Aug. 7-10, 2025. Van Rooyen looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 33rd at 4-under.
Latest odds for van Rooyen at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
van Rooyen's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T33
|68-66-71-71
|-4
|2021
|7
|69-67-62-72
|-14
At the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- In van Rooyen's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 33rd after posting a score of 4-under.
- Van Rooyen's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished seventh at 14-under.
- Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
van Rooyen's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|W/D
|73
|+3
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|75-68
|+1
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|73-68
|+1
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T78
|69-69-74-70
|-6
|2.050
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-74
|+9
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T36
|75-64-74-65
|-2
|16.500
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|70-79
|+7
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T34
|65-70-73-68
|-4
|22.656
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|2
|66-67-65-63
|-23
|300.000
van Rooyen's recent performances
- Van Rooyen has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished second with a score of 23-under.
- Van Rooyen has an average of -0.123 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -1.054 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Van Rooyen has averaged -0.908 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
van Rooyen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|70
|0.166
|-0.123
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|68
|0.160
|0.287
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|98
|-0.013
|-0.019
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|152
|-0.317
|-1.054
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|107
|-0.003
|-0.908
van Rooyen's advanced stats and rankings
- Van Rooyen's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.160 ranks 68th on TOUR. He ranks 58th with a 67.82% Greens in Regulation rate.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, van Rooyen sports a 0.166 mark that ranks 70th on TOUR. His average Driving Distance of 308.6 yards ranks 43rd.
- On the greens, van Rooyen has delivered a -0.317 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 152nd on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 135th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.28.
- Van Rooyen ranks 25th in Par Breakers, breaking par 23.56% of the time.
- He has accumulated 634 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 68th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for van Rooyen as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.