Daniel Berger betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship
Daniel Berger of the United States tees off on the 15th hole on day two of the Genesis Scottish Open 2025 at The Renaissance Club on July 11, 2025 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Daniel Berger returns to the FedEx St. Jude Championship, set to tee off at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee from Aug. 7-10, 2025. Berger looks to improve upon his performance from his last appearance in 2021, where he finished tied for 56th at 5-under.
Berger's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2021
|T56
|71-70-67-71
|-5
|2020
|3
|66-66-67-67
|-18
At the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- In Berger's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2021, he finished tied for 56th after posting a score of 5-under.
- Berger's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished third at 18-under.
- Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Berger's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T30
|72-70-70-68
|-4
|34.000
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T55
|68-71-72-69
|E
|5.600
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T42
|71-71-65-72
|-1
|18.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T46
|72-72-76-73
|+13
|16.125
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|81-72
|+9
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T33
|71-71-74-68
|E
|28.250
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T11
|68-69-68-66
|-9
|115.000
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T3
|70-67-68-65
|-14
|312.500
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T21
|71-73-73-69
|-2
|50.000
Berger's recent performances
- Berger has finished in the top five once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished tied for third with a score of 14-under.
- Berger has an average of 0.237 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.444 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Berger has averaged -0.304 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Berger's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|20
|0.436
|0.237
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|11
|0.612
|0.648
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|110
|-0.056
|-0.745
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|132
|-0.144
|-0.444
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|20
|0.848
|-0.304
Berger's advanced stats and rankings
- Berger has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.436 (20th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.0 yards ranks 97th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Berger is sporting a 0.612 mark that ranks 11th on TOUR. He ranks 50th with a 68.14% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Berger has delivered a -0.144 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 132nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 124th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.19, and he ranks 120th by breaking par 21.16% of the time.
- Berger has accumulated 1,167 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 30th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Berger as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
