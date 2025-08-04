PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
30M AGO

Daniel Berger betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Daniel Berger of the United States tees off on the 15th hole on day two of the Genesis Scottish Open 2025 at The Renaissance Club on July 11, 2025 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Daniel Berger returns to the FedEx St. Jude Championship, set to tee off at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee from Aug. 7-10, 2025. Berger looks to improve upon his performance from his last appearance in 2021, where he finished tied for 56th at 5-under.

    Latest odds for Berger at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Berger's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2021T5671-70-67-71-5
    2020366-66-67-67-18

    At the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    • In Berger's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2021, he finished tied for 56th after posting a score of 5-under.
    • Berger's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished third at 18-under.
    • Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Berger's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT3072-70-70-68-434.000
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT5568-71-72-69E5.600
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT4271-71-65-72-118.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT4672-72-76-73+1316.125
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC81-72+9--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-70+2--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT3371-71-74-68E28.250
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT1168-69-68-66-9115.000
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT370-67-68-65-14312.500
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT2171-73-73-69-250.000

    Berger's recent performances

    • Berger has finished in the top five once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished tied for third with a score of 14-under.
    • Berger has an average of 0.237 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.444 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Berger has averaged -0.304 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Berger's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee200.4360.237
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green110.6120.648
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green110-0.056-0.745
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting132-0.144-0.444
    Average Strokes Gained: Total200.848-0.304

    Berger's advanced stats and rankings

    • Berger has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.436 (20th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.0 yards ranks 97th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Berger is sporting a 0.612 mark that ranks 11th on TOUR. He ranks 50th with a 68.14% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Berger has delivered a -0.144 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 132nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 124th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.19, and he ranks 120th by breaking par 21.16% of the time.
    • Berger has accumulated 1,167 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 30th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Berger as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

