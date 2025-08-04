PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Mackenzie Hughes betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Mackenzie Hughes of Canada plays a shot on the tenth hole during the second round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 25, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (David Berding/Getty Images)

Mackenzie Hughes of Canada plays a shot on the tenth hole during the second round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 25, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (David Berding/Getty Images)

    Mackenzie Hughes returns to TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee, for the FedEx St. Jude Championship from Aug. 7-10, 2025. Hughes looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 58th at even par.

    Latest odds for Hughes at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Hughes' recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    20245870-71-70-69+0
    2023T5867-68-75-69-1
    2022T4667-70-71-68-4
    2021T2767-69-69-70-9
    2020T1368-68-66-69-13

    At the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    • In Hughes' most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2024, he finished 58th after posting a score of even par.
    • Hughes' best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished tied for 13th at 13-under.
    • Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Hughes' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 27, 20253M OpenT5366-71-69-68-106.325
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC79-70----
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC68-73+1--
    June 22, 2025Travelers Championship6571-72-70-74+77.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT5073-72-74-75+1413.050
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT2768-66-64-72-1026.556
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT3973-71-77-74+719.500
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-68+1--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC78-73+9--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicPT263-69-70-67-15135.000

    Hughes' recent performances

    • Hughes has finished in the top-five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for second with a score of 15-under.
    • Hughes has an average of -0.290 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.144 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hughes has averaged -0.561 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hughes' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee133-0.182-0.290
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green125-0.126-0.343
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green210.2730.216
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting97-0.011-0.144
    Average Strokes Gained: Total112-0.046-0.561

    Hughes' advanced stats and rankings

    • Hughes posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.182 (133rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.1 yards ranked 106th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hughes sported a -0.126 mark that ranked 125th on TOUR. He ranked 127th with a 65.12% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hughes delivered a -0.011 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 97th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 107th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.10, and he ranked 167th by breaking par 19.44 percent of the time.
    • Hughes has accumulated 704 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 59th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hughes as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

