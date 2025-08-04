Mackenzie Hughes betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship
Mackenzie Hughes of Canada plays a shot on the tenth hole during the second round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 25, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (David Berding/Getty Images)
Mackenzie Hughes returns to TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee, for the FedEx St. Jude Championship from Aug. 7-10, 2025. Hughes looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 58th at even par.
Latest odds for Hughes at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Hughes' recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|58
|70-71-70-69
|+0
|2023
|T58
|67-68-75-69
|-1
|2022
|T46
|67-70-71-68
|-4
|2021
|T27
|67-69-69-70
|-9
|2020
|T13
|68-68-66-69
|-13
At the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- In Hughes' most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2024, he finished 58th after posting a score of even par.
- Hughes' best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished tied for 13th at 13-under.
- Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Hughes' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T53
|66-71-69-68
|-10
|6.325
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|79-70
|--
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|65
|71-72-70-74
|+7
|7.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T50
|73-72-74-75
|+14
|13.050
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T27
|68-66-64-72
|-10
|26.556
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T39
|73-71-77-74
|+7
|19.500
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-68
|+1
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|78-73
|+9
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|PT2
|63-69-70-67
|-15
|135.000
Hughes' recent performances
- Hughes has finished in the top-five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for second with a score of 15-under.
- Hughes has an average of -0.290 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.144 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hughes has averaged -0.561 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hughes' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|133
|-0.182
|-0.290
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|125
|-0.126
|-0.343
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|21
|0.273
|0.216
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|97
|-0.011
|-0.144
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|112
|-0.046
|-0.561
Hughes' advanced stats and rankings
- Hughes posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.182 (133rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.1 yards ranked 106th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hughes sported a -0.126 mark that ranked 125th on TOUR. He ranked 127th with a 65.12% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hughes delivered a -0.011 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 97th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 107th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.10, and he ranked 167th by breaking par 19.44 percent of the time.
- Hughes has accumulated 704 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 59th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hughes as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
