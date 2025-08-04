PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Maverick McNealy betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Maverick McNealy of the United States lines up a putt on the 18th green during Day Three of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 19, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Maverick McNealy returns to the FedEx St. Jude Championship, set to tee off at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee from Aug. 7-10, 2025. McNealy looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 12th at 9-under.

    Latest odds for McNealy at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    McNealy's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1270-68-69-64-9
    2022T3167-67-75-65-6
    2021T2769-70-69-67-9
    2020T6167-71-70-71-5

    At the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    • In McNealy's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 12th after posting a score of 9-under.
    • Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    McNealy's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC71-71E--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT2369-74-69-66-647.000
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT2267-71-71-66-531.875
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT1770-70-66-68-654.750
    June 15, 2025U.S. Open3776-69-72-73+1025.000
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT575-72-69-70-2287.500
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-72+4--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT3370-72-69-73E28.250
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT6068-69-72-72+18.000
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT370-65-65-70-14312.500

    McNealy's recent performances

    • McNealy has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished tied for third with a score of 14-under.
    • McNealy has an average of 0.384 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.216 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • McNealy has averaged 0.536 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    McNealy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee390.2840.384
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green490.276-0.028
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green132-0.119-0.036
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting370.2530.216
    Average Strokes Gained: Total330.6930.536

    McNealy's advanced stats and rankings

    • McNealy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.284 (39th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.3 yards ranks 70th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McNealy is sporting a 0.276 mark that ranks 49th on TOUR. He ranks 57th with a 67.84% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, McNealy is delivering a 0.253 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 37th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 142nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.38, and he ranks 84th by breaking par 21.93% of the time.
    • McNealy has accumulated 1,672 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 11th on TOUR in this category.

    All stats in this article are accurate for McNealy as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

