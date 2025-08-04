Maverick McNealy betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

McNealy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.284 (39th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.3 yards ranks 70th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McNealy is sporting a 0.276 mark that ranks 49th on TOUR. He ranks 57th with a 67.84% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, McNealy is delivering a 0.253 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 37th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 142nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.38, and he ranks 84th by breaking par 21.93% of the time.