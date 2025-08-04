Maverick McNealy betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship
Maverick McNealy of the United States lines up a putt on the 18th green during Day Three of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 19, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Maverick McNealy returns to the FedEx St. Jude Championship, set to tee off at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee from Aug. 7-10, 2025. McNealy looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 12th at 9-under.
Latest odds for McNealy at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
McNealy's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T12
|70-68-69-64
|-9
|2022
|T31
|67-67-75-65
|-6
|2021
|T27
|69-70-69-67
|-9
|2020
|T61
|67-71-70-71
|-5
At the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- In McNealy's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 12th after posting a score of 9-under.
- Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
McNealy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T23
|69-74-69-66
|-6
|47.000
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T22
|67-71-71-66
|-5
|31.875
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T17
|70-70-66-68
|-6
|54.750
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|37
|76-69-72-73
|+10
|25.000
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T5
|75-72-69-70
|-2
|287.500
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T33
|70-72-69-73
|E
|28.250
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T60
|68-69-72-72
|+1
|8.000
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T3
|70-65-65-70
|-14
|312.500
McNealy's recent performances
- McNealy has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished tied for third with a score of 14-under.
- McNealy has an average of 0.384 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.216 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- McNealy has averaged 0.536 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McNealy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|39
|0.284
|0.384
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|49
|0.276
|-0.028
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|132
|-0.119
|-0.036
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|37
|0.253
|0.216
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|33
|0.693
|0.536
McNealy's advanced stats and rankings
- McNealy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.284 (39th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.3 yards ranks 70th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McNealy is sporting a 0.276 mark that ranks 49th on TOUR. He ranks 57th with a 67.84% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, McNealy is delivering a 0.253 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 37th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 142nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.38, and he ranks 84th by breaking par 21.93% of the time.
- McNealy has accumulated 1,672 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 11th on TOUR in this category.
All stats in this article are accurate for McNealy as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
