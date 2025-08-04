Si Woo Kim betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship
Si Woo Kim of South Korea plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on July 31, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)
Si Woo Kim returns to the FedEx St. Jude Championship, set to tee off at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee from Aug. 7-10, 2025. Kim aims to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 50th at 1-under par.
Kim's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T50
|70-74-67-68
|-1
|2023
|T16
|68-67-68-68
|-9
|2022
|T42
|62-73-72-68
|-5
|2021
|MC
|72-70
|E
|2020
|T39
|68-64-70-73
|-9
At the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- In Kim's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 50th after posting a score of 1-under.
- Kim's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 16th at 9-under.
- Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Kim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T34
|70-69-68-69
|-4
|18.000
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T11
|65-67-72-65
|-15
|58.714
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|84
|68-68-75-73
|-4
|1.600
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|W/D
|71
|+1
|--
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T42
|68-74-74-76
|+12
|19.125
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T31
|70-77-74-72
|+5
|26.714
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T28
|73-64-69-71
|-3
|25.813
Kim's recent performances
- Kim had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 15-under.
- Kim has an average of 0.115 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.775 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has averaged 0.343 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|35
|0.293
|0.115
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|40
|0.331
|0.667
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|13
|0.375
|0.336
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|153
|-0.319
|-0.775
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|35
|0.681
|0.343
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.293 (35th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.7 yards ranks 148th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim is sporting a 0.331 mark that ranks 40th on TOUR. He ranks 82nd with a 66.80% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kim is delivering a -0.319 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 153rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 45th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.65, and he ranks 39th by breaking par 22.89% of the time.
- Kim has accumulated 882 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 46th on TOUR in this category.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
