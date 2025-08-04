PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Si Woo Kim betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Si Woo Kim of South Korea plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on July 31, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

Si Woo Kim of South Korea plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on July 31, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

    Si Woo Kim returns to the FedEx St. Jude Championship, set to tee off at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee from Aug. 7-10, 2025. Kim aims to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 50th at 1-under par.

    Latest odds for Kim at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Kim's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T5070-74-67-68-1
    2023T1668-67-68-68-9
    2022T4262-73-72-68-5
    2021MC72-70E
    2020T3968-64-70-73-9

    At the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    • In Kim's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 50th after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Kim's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 16th at 9-under.
    • Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Kim's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-69-2--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC70-70-2--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC74-71+3--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT3470-69-68-69-418.000
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT1165-67-72-65-1558.714
    June 29, 2025Rocket Classic8468-68-75-73-41.600
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipW/D71+1--
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT4268-74-74-76+1219.125
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT3170-77-74-72+526.714
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT2873-64-69-71-325.813

    Kim's recent performances

    • Kim had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 15-under.
    • Kim has an average of 0.115 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.775 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim has averaged 0.343 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee350.2930.115
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green400.3310.667
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green130.3750.336
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting153-0.319-0.775
    Average Strokes Gained: Total350.6810.343

    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.293 (35th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.7 yards ranks 148th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim is sporting a 0.331 mark that ranks 40th on TOUR. He ranks 82nd with a 66.80% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kim is delivering a -0.319 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 153rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 45th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.65, and he ranks 39th by breaking par 22.89% of the time.
    • Kim has accumulated 882 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 46th on TOUR in this category.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

