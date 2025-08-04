Thomas Detry betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship
Thomas Detry of Belgium lines up a putt on the 11th green during the second round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on August 01, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)
Thomas Detry returns to the FedEx St. Jude Championship, set to tee off at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee from Aug. 7-10, 2025. Detry looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 46th at 2-under par.
Latest odds for Detry at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Detry's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T46
|74-68-71-65
|-2
|2023
|T61
|72-64-75-69
|E
At the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- In Detry's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 46th after posting a score of 2-under.
- Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Detry's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T45
|72-71-70-70
|-1
|15.750
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T71
|68-70-73-72
|+3
|2.850
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T63
|70-74-74-67
|+5
|7.375
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T23
|69-73-73-73
|+8
|42.000
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T18
|66-70-65-67
|-12
|44.000
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T39
|74-74-74-73
|+7
|19.500
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T30
|65-69-73-68
|-5
|30.250
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T32
|64-69-68-71
|-16
|3.900
Detry's recent performances
- Detry has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 12-under.
- Detry has an average of 0.350 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.045 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Detry has averaged 0.131 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Detry's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|44
|0.264
|0.350
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|129
|-0.157
|-0.240
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|103
|-0.035
|0.066
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|44
|0.223
|-0.045
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|75
|0.294
|0.131
Detry's advanced stats and rankings
- Detry has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.264 (44th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.1 yards ranks 60th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Detry is sporting a -0.157 mark that ranks 129th on TOUR. He ranks 111th with a 65.69% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Detry is delivering a 0.223 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 44th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 117th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.14, and he ranks 128th by breaking par 20.87% of the time.
- Detry has accumulated 1,080 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 35th on TOUR in that category.
All stats in this article are accurate for Detry as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
