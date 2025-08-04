Thomas Detry betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

Detry has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.264 (44th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.1 yards ranks 60th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Detry is sporting a -0.157 mark that ranks 129th on TOUR. He ranks 111th with a 65.69% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Detry is delivering a 0.223 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 44th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 117th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.14, and he ranks 128th by breaking par 20.87% of the time.