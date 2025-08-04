PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
31M AGO

Thomas Detry betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Thomas Detry of Belgium lines up a putt on the 11th green during the second round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on August 01, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

    Thomas Detry returns to the FedEx St. Jude Championship, set to tee off at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee from Aug. 7-10, 2025. Detry looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 46th at 2-under par.

    Latest odds for Detry at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Detry's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T4674-68-71-65-2
    2023T6172-64-75-69E

    At the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    • In Detry's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 46th after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Detry's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-71+1--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT4572-71-70-70-115.750
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT7168-70-73-72+32.850
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT6370-74-74-67+57.375
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT2369-73-73-73+842.000
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT1866-70-65-67-1244.000
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT3974-74-74-73+719.500
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC74-72+4--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT3065-69-73-68-530.250
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT3264-69-68-71-163.900

    Detry's recent performances

    • Detry has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 12-under.
    • Detry has an average of 0.350 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.045 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Detry has averaged 0.131 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Detry's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee440.2640.350
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green129-0.157-0.240
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green103-0.0350.066
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting440.223-0.045
    Average Strokes Gained: Total750.2940.131

    Detry's advanced stats and rankings

    • Detry has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.264 (44th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.1 yards ranks 60th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Detry is sporting a -0.157 mark that ranks 129th on TOUR. He ranks 111th with a 65.69% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Detry is delivering a 0.223 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 44th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 117th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.14, and he ranks 128th by breaking par 20.87% of the time.
    • Detry has accumulated 1,080 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 35th on TOUR in that category.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Detry as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

