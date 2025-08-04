PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Patrick Rodgers betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Patrick Rodgers of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 25, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (Andrew Wevers/Getty Images)

Patrick Rodgers of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 25, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (Andrew Wevers/Getty Images)

    Patrick Rodgers returns to the FedEx St. Jude Championship, set to tee off at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee from Aug. 7-10, 2025. Rodgers looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 33rd at 4-under par.

    Latest odds for Rodgers at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Rodgers' recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T3369-71-69-67-4
    2023T5270-72-66-70-2
    2022MC70-71+1
    20207071-67-76-77+7

    At the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    • In Rodgers' most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 33rd after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Rodgers' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT1570-63-71-65-1152.000
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC67-71-4--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-72+3--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC69-71-2--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC70-71-3--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC67-71-2--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT2866-72-71-68-325.813
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC80-71+9--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT4270-69-69-69-317.625
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1569-67-66-67-1546.000

    Rodgers' recent performances

    • Rodgers has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 11-under.
    • Rodgers has an average of 0.104 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.031 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Rodgers has averaged -0.797 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Rodgers' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee1060.0030.104
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green122-0.100-0.303
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green650.082-0.629
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting740.1280.031
    Average Strokes Gained: Total930.112-0.797

    Rodgers' advanced stats and rankings

    • Rodgers is posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.003 (106th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.9 yards ranks 47th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rodgers is sporting a -0.100 mark that ranks 122nd on TOUR. He ranks 144th with a 64.41% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Rodgers is delivering a 0.128 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 74th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 21st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.46, and he ranks 102nd by breaking par 21.62% of the time.
    • Rodgers has accumulated 668 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 63rd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rodgers as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Aug 4, 2025

    Purse breakdown: What are the payouts for FedEx St. Jude Championship?

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Aug 4, 2025

    Viktor Hovland betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Aug 4, 2025

    Jordan Spieth betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Wyndham Championship

    1

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -2

    -22

    1

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -2

    2

    Mac Meissner
    USA
    M. Meissner
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    -16

    2

    USA
    M. Meissner
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Mark Hubbard
    USA
    M. Hubbard
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -7

    -15

    T3

    USA
    M. Hubbard
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -7

    T3

    Alex Noren
    SWE
    A. Noren
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    -15

    T3

    SWE
    A. Noren
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T5

    Jackson Koivun
    USA
    J. Koivun
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    -14

    T5

    USA
    J. Koivun
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T5

    Chris Kirk
    USA
    C. Kirk
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -2

    -14

    T5

    USA
    C. Kirk
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW