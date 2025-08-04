Patrick Rodgers betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship
Patrick Rodgers of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 25, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (Andrew Wevers/Getty Images)
Patrick Rodgers returns to the FedEx St. Jude Championship, set to tee off at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee from Aug. 7-10, 2025. Rodgers looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 33rd at 4-under par.
Rodgers' recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T33
|69-71-69-67
|-4
|2023
|T52
|70-72-66-70
|-2
|2022
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|2020
|70
|71-67-76-77
|+7
At the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- In Rodgers' most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 33rd after posting a score of 4-under.
- Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Rodgers' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T15
|70-63-71-65
|-11
|52.000
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|67-71
|-4
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T28
|66-72-71-68
|-3
|25.813
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|80-71
|+9
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T42
|70-69-69-69
|-3
|17.625
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T15
|69-67-66-67
|-15
|46.000
Rodgers' recent performances
- Rodgers has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 11-under.
- Rodgers has an average of 0.104 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.031 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Rodgers has averaged -0.797 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rodgers' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|106
|0.003
|0.104
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|122
|-0.100
|-0.303
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|65
|0.082
|-0.629
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|74
|0.128
|0.031
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|93
|0.112
|-0.797
Rodgers' advanced stats and rankings
- Rodgers is posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.003 (106th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.9 yards ranks 47th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rodgers is sporting a -0.100 mark that ranks 122nd on TOUR. He ranks 144th with a 64.41% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Rodgers is delivering a 0.128 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 74th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 21st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.46, and he ranks 102nd by breaking par 21.62% of the time.
- Rodgers has accumulated 668 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 63rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Rodgers as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
