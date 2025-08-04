Ludvig Åberg betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship
1 Min Read
Ludvig Ã berg of Sweden watches his tee shot on the ninth hole during the second round of Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club on July 11, 2025 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Ludvig Åberg returns to TPC Southwind for the FedEx St. Jude Championship, set to tee off from Aug. 7-10, 2025. Åberg looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 40th at 3-under.
Latest odds for Åberg at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Åberg's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T40
|71-68-70-68
|-3
At the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- In Åberg's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 40th after posting a score of 3-under.
- Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Åberg's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T23
|73-67-68-70
|-6
|47.000
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T8
|67-65-71-68
|-9
|80.000
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T36
|71-69-69-69
|-2
|21.625
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-76
|+8
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T13
|68-68-65-66
|-13
|55.200
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T16
|75-71-77-66
|+1
|68.750
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T60
|66-71-75-69
|+1
|8.000
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T54
|69-71-71-70
|-3
|9.536
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|7
|68-73-69-72
|-6
|250.000
Åberg's recent performances
- Åberg has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished seventh with a score of 6-under.
- Åberg has an average of 0.502 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.315 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Åberg has averaged 0.930 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Åberg's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|12
|0.503
|0.502
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|76
|0.128
|0.579
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|152
|-0.226
|-0.467
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|101
|-0.033
|0.315
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|68
|0.372
|0.930
Åberg's advanced stats and rankings
- Åberg has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.503 (12th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.4 yards ranks 26th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Åberg sports a 0.128 mark that ranks 76th on TOUR. He ranks 67th with a 67.45% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Åberg has delivered a -0.033 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 101st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 89th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.95, and he ranks 22nd by breaking par 23.59% of the time.
- Åberg has accumulated 1,559 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 14th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Åberg as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.