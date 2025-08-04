PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
32M AGO

Ludvig Åberg betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ludvig Ãberg of Sweden watches his tee shot on the ninth hole during the second round of Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club on July 11, 2025 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

Ludvig Ãberg of Sweden watches his tee shot on the ninth hole during the second round of Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club on July 11, 2025 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Ludvig Åberg returns to TPC Southwind for the FedEx St. Jude Championship, set to tee off from Aug. 7-10, 2025. Åberg looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 40th at 3-under.

    Latest odds for Åberg at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Åberg's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T4071-68-70-68-3

    At the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    • In Åberg's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 40th after posting a score of 3-under.
    • Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Åberg's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT2373-67-68-70-647.000
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT867-65-71-68-980.000
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT3671-69-69-69-221.625
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC72-76+8--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT1368-68-65-66-1355.200
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT1675-71-77-66+168.750
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC70-75+3--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT6066-71-75-69+18.000
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT5469-71-71-70-39.536
    April 13, 2025Masters Tournament768-73-69-72-6250.000

    Åberg's recent performances

    • Åberg has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished seventh with a score of 6-under.
    • Åberg has an average of 0.502 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.315 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Åberg has averaged 0.930 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Åberg's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee120.5030.502
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green760.1280.579
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green152-0.226-0.467
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting101-0.0330.315
    Average Strokes Gained: Total680.3720.930

    Åberg's advanced stats and rankings

    • Åberg has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.503 (12th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.4 yards ranks 26th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Åberg sports a 0.128 mark that ranks 76th on TOUR. He ranks 67th with a 67.45% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Åberg has delivered a -0.033 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 101st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 89th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.95, and he ranks 22nd by breaking par 23.59% of the time.
    • Åberg has accumulated 1,559 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 14th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Åberg as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Aug 4, 2025

    Suri wins Utah Championship

    Daily Wrap Up
    Image for article.
    Aug 4, 2025

    What to watch – and play – during upcoming FedExCup Playoffs

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Aug 4, 2025

    Scheffler claims top spot in Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10

    Presented by

    COMCAST BUSINESS
    Latest
    Official

    Wyndham Championship

    1

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -2

    -22

    1

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -2

    2

    Mac Meissner
    USA
    M. Meissner
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    -16

    2

    USA
    M. Meissner
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Mark Hubbard
    USA
    M. Hubbard
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -7

    -15

    T3

    USA
    M. Hubbard
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -7

    T3

    Alex Noren
    SWE
    A. Noren
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    -15

    T3

    SWE
    A. Noren
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T5

    Jackson Koivun
    USA
    J. Koivun
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    -14

    T5

    USA
    J. Koivun
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T5

    Chris Kirk
    USA
    C. Kirk
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -2

    -14

    T5

    USA
    C. Kirk
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW