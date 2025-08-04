Ludvig Åberg betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

Åberg has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.503 (12th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.4 yards ranks 26th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Åberg sports a 0.128 mark that ranks 76th on TOUR. He ranks 67th with a 67.45% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Åberg has delivered a -0.033 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 101st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 89th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.95, and he ranks 22nd by breaking par 23.59% of the time.