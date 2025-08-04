Ryan Gerard betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship
1 Min Read
Ryan Gerard of the United States plays a shot from a bunker on the 15th hole during the first round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on July 31, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Ryan Gerard will make his debut at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, set to take place at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee from Aug. 7-10, 2025. The tournament boasts a purse of $20 million.
Latest odds for Gerard at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
At the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- This is Gerard's first time competing in the FedEx St. Jude Championship in the past five years.
- Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Gerard's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|74
|67-70-75-73
|+5
|2.600
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T41
|67-68-68-73
|-12
|13.000
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T54
|70-71-69-72
|+2
|10.500
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T50
|72-74-69-79
|+14
|13.050
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T23
|76-69-72-74
|+3
|45.000
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T73
|67-72-73-73
|+5
|2.650
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T8
|66-72-72-70
|-4
|143.333
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T42
|69-71-68-69
|-3
|17.625
Gerard's recent performances
- Gerard has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 4-under.
- Gerard has an average of 0.512 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -1.495 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Gerard has averaged -0.416 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Gerard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|42
|0.268
|0.512
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|28
|0.456
|0.694
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|76
|0.049
|-0.127
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|148
|-0.241
|-1.495
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|50
|0.531
|-0.416
Gerard's advanced stats and rankings
- Gerard has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.268 (42nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.9 yards ranks 90th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Gerard is sporting a 0.456 mark that ranks 28th on TOUR. He ranks 114th with a 65.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Gerard has delivered a -0.241 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 148th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 83rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.89, and he ranks 114th by breaking par 21.25% of the time.
- Gerard has accumulated 1,158 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 31st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Gerard as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.