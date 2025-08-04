PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Ryan Gerard betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ryan Gerard of the United States plays a shot from a bunker on the 15th hole during the first round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on July 31, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

    Ryan Gerard will make his debut at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, set to take place at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee from Aug. 7-10, 2025. The tournament boasts a purse of $20 million.

    Latest odds for Gerard at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    At the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    • This is Gerard's first time competing in the FedEx St. Jude Championship in the past five years.
    • Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Gerard's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-73+1--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish Open7467-70-75-73+52.600
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC68-70-4--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT4167-68-68-73-1213.000
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT5470-71-69-72+210.500
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT5072-74-69-79+1413.050
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT2376-69-72-74+345.000
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT7367-72-73-73+52.650
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT866-72-72-70-4143.333
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT4269-71-68-69-317.625

    Gerard's recent performances

    • Gerard has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 4-under.
    • Gerard has an average of 0.512 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -1.495 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Gerard has averaged -0.416 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Gerard's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee420.2680.512
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green280.4560.694
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green760.049-0.127
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting148-0.241-1.495
    Average Strokes Gained: Total500.531-0.416

    Gerard's advanced stats and rankings

    • Gerard has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.268 (42nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.9 yards ranks 90th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Gerard is sporting a 0.456 mark that ranks 28th on TOUR. He ranks 114th with a 65.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Gerard has delivered a -0.241 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 148th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 83rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.89, and he ranks 114th by breaking par 21.25% of the time.
    • Gerard has accumulated 1,158 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 31st on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Gerard as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

