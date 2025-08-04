Denny McCarthy betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship
Denny McCarthy of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the first round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on July 31, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Denny McCarthy returns to the FedEx St. Jude Championship, set to tee off at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee from Aug. 7-10, 2025. McCarthy looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for ninth at 11-under par.
Latest odds for McCarthy at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
McCarthy's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|9
|66-63-72-68
|-11
|2023
|T66
|67-73-70-74
|+4
|2022
|T20
|66-65-71-70
|-8
|2021
|T71
|73-68-72-71
|E
|2020
|T49
|69-68-69-71
|-7
At the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- In McCarthy's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2024, he finished ninth after posting a score of 11-under.
- Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
McCarthy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T11
|67-69-69-63
|-12
|63.000
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T11
|66-68-70-65
|-15
|58.714
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T12
|69-64-70-69
|-8
|115.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T57
|70-74-76-76
|+16
|10.250
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|55
|72-75-77-76
|+12
|10.500
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T8
|70-68-72-70
|-4
|143.333
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T46
|62-73-74-69
|-2
|14.300
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T49
|68-69-72-71
|-4
|12.500
McCarthy's recent performances
- McCarthy has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 4-under.
- McCarthy has an average of -0.138 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.267 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- McCarthy has averaged 0.587 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McCarthy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|136
|-0.209
|-0.138
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|59
|0.229
|0.380
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|79
|0.045
|0.079
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|7
|0.633
|0.267
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|32
|0.698
|0.587
McCarthy's advanced stats and rankings
- McCarthy is posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.209 (136th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.8 yards ranks 154th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McCarthy is sporting a 0.229 mark that ranks 59th on TOUR. He ranks 99th with a 66.30% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, McCarthy is delivering a 0.633 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him seventh on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 72nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.82, and he ranks 121st by breaking par 21.05% of the time.
- McCarthy has accumulated 1,034 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 39th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for McCarthy as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
