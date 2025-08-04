PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
16M AGO

Denny McCarthy betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Denny McCarthy of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the first round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on July 31, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Denny McCarthy of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the first round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on July 31, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

    Denny McCarthy returns to the FedEx St. Jude Championship, set to tee off at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee from Aug. 7-10, 2025. McCarthy looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for ninth at 11-under par.

    Latest odds for McCarthy at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    McCarthy's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024966-63-72-68-11
    2023T6667-73-70-74+4
    2022T2066-65-71-70-8
    2021T7173-68-72-71E
    2020T4969-68-69-71-7

    At the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    • In McCarthy's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2024, he finished ninth after posting a score of 11-under.
    • Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    McCarthy's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT1167-69-69-63-1263.000
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC74-71+3--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-71+3--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT1166-68-70-65-1558.714
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT1269-64-70-69-8115.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT5770-74-76-76+1610.250
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday5572-75-77-76+1210.500
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT870-68-72-70-4143.333
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT4662-73-74-69-214.300
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT4968-69-72-71-412.500

    McCarthy's recent performances

    • McCarthy has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 4-under.
    • McCarthy has an average of -0.138 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.267 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • McCarthy has averaged 0.587 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    McCarthy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee136-0.209-0.138
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green590.2290.380
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green790.0450.079
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting70.6330.267
    Average Strokes Gained: Total320.6980.587

    McCarthy's advanced stats and rankings

    • McCarthy is posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.209 (136th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.8 yards ranks 154th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McCarthy is sporting a 0.229 mark that ranks 59th on TOUR. He ranks 99th with a 66.30% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, McCarthy is delivering a 0.633 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him seventh on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 72nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.82, and he ranks 121st by breaking par 21.05% of the time.
    • McCarthy has accumulated 1,034 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 39th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for McCarthy as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

